A Victoria man was charged in relation to a 2020 fatal shooting in Esquimalt. (Black Press Media file photo)

A Victoria man was charged in relation to a 2020 fatal shooting in Esquimalt. (Black Press Media file photo)

Man charged with manslaughter, firearm offenses related to 2020 fatal Esquimalt shooting

Mathew McTavish was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday

Almost a year to the day since a man died from his injuries after a shooting in Esquimalt, a 35-year-old Victoria man has been charged with manslaughter relating to the incident.

Mathew McTavish was charged with one count of manslaughter on Monday (Dec. 20). He also faces charges for possessing a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm and possessing a firearm, contrary to an order relating to the fatal shooting. VicPD said McTavish was to appear in court on Tuesday and he remains in custody.

On Dec. 22, 2020, Victoria police officers responded to a reported shooting at a suite in an Esquimalt multi-unit residential building shortly after 5:30 a.m. There, they found a man suffering life-threatening injuries from a shooting. He later died in hospital.

The suspect had left the scene before police arrived, but McTavish was found nearby and arrested. At the time of the arrest, investigators believed the incident was a targeted shooting, but VicPD’s Tuesday update made no reference to that.

VicPD offered no further comment, noting the case is now before the courts.

READ: Man shot to death in Esquimalt Tuesday morning

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

CrimeEsquimaltVicPD

Previous story
B.C. closes gyms and bars, bans indoor organized events over holidays as Omicron surges
Next story
B.C. sees record-breaking 1,308 new COVID cases ahead of new restrictions

Just Posted

Mark Braunagel collects donations of winter clothing from students in the ADSS Junior Leadership Class on Dec. 15, 2021. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Alberni District Secondary School students show leadership

FILE – Spin studio. (pxhere.com)
B.C. closes gyms and bars, bans indoor organized events over holidays as Omicron surges

Emergency vehicles are parked outside of the Wintergreen Apartments on Fourth Avenue. (SUSAN QUINN / Alberni Valley News)
City of Port Alberni, local First Nations form task force for ‘unsafe’ housing

Students and staff from Maquinna Elementary School in Port Alberni fill a truck with more than 1,100 items that were donated to the Salvation Army to help families in the community. (PHOTO COURTESY MAQUINNA ELEMENTARY)
Student-led food drives help Port Alberni’s food bank fill its shelves