Man charged with manslaughter, firearm offenses related to 2020 fatal Esquimalt shooting

Mathew McTavish was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday

A Victoria man was charged in relation to a 2020 fatal shooting in Esquimalt. (Black Press Media file photo)

Almost a year to the day since a man died from his injuries after a shooting in Esquimalt, a 35-year-old Victoria man has been charged with manslaughter relating to the incident.

Mathew McTavish was charged with one count of manslaughter on Monday (Dec. 20). He also faces charges for possessing a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm and possessing a firearm, contrary to an order relating to the fatal shooting. VicPD said McTavish was to appear in court on Tuesday and he remains in custody.

On Dec. 22, 2020, Victoria police officers responded to a reported shooting at a suite in an Esquimalt multi-unit residential building shortly after 5:30 a.m. There, they found a man suffering life-threatening injuries from a shooting. He later died in hospital.

The suspect had left the scene before police arrived, but McTavish was found nearby and arrested. At the time of the arrest, investigators believed the incident was a targeted shooting, but VicPD’s Tuesday update made no reference to that.

VicPD offered no further comment, noting the case is now before the courts.

READ: Man shot to death in Esquimalt Tuesday morning

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

CrimeEsquimaltVicPD