Victoria police announced Wednesday that second-degree murder charges have been laid in connection with a 2020 assault that ultimately led to a Victoria man’s death. (Black Press Media file photo)

Man charged with murder in 2020 Victoria assault turned deadly

George Thurrott Jr. arrested in Ontario; was arrested and released here 2 years ago

A 56-year-old man who was an initial suspect in an aggravated assault of a Victoria man has now been charged with second-degree murder in the 2020 case.

On March 16, 2020, at approximately 2:30 p.m., members of the Victoria Police Department attended a multi-unit residential building in the 3000-block of Douglas Street for a report that a man had been assaulted with a weapon. The man was taken to hospital in critical condition and died in hospital on March 25 that year.

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit took over the investigation.

On April 8, George Thurrott Jr. was arrested in Mississauga, Ont., with the assistance of the Toronto Police Service and Peel Regional Police.

Thurrott appeared in court on April 11 and remains in custody.

VicPD confirmed Wednesday that Thurrott was arrested and released without charge two days after the initial incident, pending further investigation. The file at the time was an aggravated assault investigation, as the victim was still in hospital with serious injuries, said VicPD spokesperson Const. Cam MacIntyre.

