Vancouver Police Department headquarters is seen in Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. Vancouver police say a 26-year-old man has been charged in connection with a fatal stabbing in a park Saturday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Man charged with second-degree murder in Vancouver’s fourth homicide

Eric Kim is charged with second-degree murder in connection to death in Vancouver’s Crab Park

Police say a 26-year-old has been charged in the death of a man in Vancouver’s Crab Park.

Vancouver police say in a news release Sunday that officers responded to reports of a man being assaulted Saturday morning.

They say 45-year-old Andrew Wadden of Vancouver was found with life-threatening injuries and died at the scene.

Police say Eric Kim is charged with second-degree murder.

They say this is the city’s fourth homicide of the year.

—The Canadian Press

