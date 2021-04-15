Man convicted of sexual offences arrested after teens followed in Victoria

Women hid in a Quadra Village convenience store as man aggressively tried to get in

A man with a history of sexual offences was arrested after he followed and aggressively tried to talk to two young woman on the weekend. Black Press File Photo

A man with a history of sexual offences was arrested and is accused of following and aggressively trying to talk to two teens on the weekend.

Victoria police say a man followed the girls for several blocks just after 3:30 p.m. on April 10. The women walked away and asked the man to leave them alone, but the man continued to follow them on bike.

The youths entered a convenience store in the 2600-block of Quadra Street, where a staff member locked the door and called police. Police say the man aggressively tried to open the locked store door.

Officers located and arrested a suspect in the area. The suspect is known to police and has a history of sexual offence convictions, including indecent act and breaching conditions of probation.

He was taken to cells where he was held in custody and faces recommended charges of criminal harassment, obstructing a peace officer and assault.

The file in under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call VicPD at 250-995-7654 extension 1. To report anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

