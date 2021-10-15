(PQB News file photo)

Man dead after being struck by vehicle in Errington, weather may have been factor

Police continue to investigate cause of late-night incident

A male pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle Thursday night in Errington.

The incident happened on the Alberni Highway near Fairdowne Road just after 10 p.m. Oceanside RCMP, Errington Fire Department first responders and BC Ambulance personnel attended.

According to Oceanside RCMP Cpl. Travis Strong, the pedestrian was walking along the travel portion of Highway 19A when he was struck by a passing vehicle.

”The pedestrian was a male in his thirties,” said Strong. “He succumbed to his injuries.”

Speed and alcohol were not factors said Strong but believes weather and lighting at the time may have been contributing factors. Charges are not being considered at this time.

— NEWS Staff

