Death of man in Lake Cowichan area on Saturday after altercation under investigation. (File photo)

Death of man in Lake Cowichan area on Saturday after altercation under investigation. (File photo)

Man dead after stabbing in Lake Cowichan area Saturday

Numerous 911 calls made from rural home

  • Mar. 28, 2022 9:29 a.m.
  • News

A man is dead after an altercation in a rural home in the Lake Cowichan area on Saturday, March 26.

Lake Cowichan RCMP received numerous 9-1-1 calls reporting an altercation between two men in a residence.

When police arrived, there were several people in the residence and one man had been stabbed.

BC Emergency Health Services arrived and declared the man to be dead.

One man was taken into custody and later released.

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit and Lake Cowichan RCMP are investigating the circumstances along with the BC Coroner Service.

This is an isolated incident and there is no risk to the public, RCMP say.

Crime

Previous story
Major crime unit investigating sudden death of Victoria child
Next story
1 person dead as thin ice at Kootenay lakes causes busy weekend for Kimberley SAR

Just Posted

A photo of Police Service Dog Jammer. (PHOTO COURTESY PORT ALBERNI RCMP)
Police dog finds missing Port Alberni boy

Port Alberni City Hall. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)
City of Port Alberni shaves proposed 2022 tax increase to 3.9%

Part of a dock hangs on the top of pilings, where the tsunami wave placed it. Fishing boats are tied to the docks nearby. March 1964. The 58th anniversary of the Port Alberni tsunami is coming up on March 27. This historical photo is one of 24,000 available for the public to see on the Alberni Valley Museum’s digital archives. See more at https://portalberni.pastperfectonline.com (PHOTO PN19027 COURTESY AV MUSEUM)
LOOK BACK: Tsunami hits Port Alberni in 1964

Prince Rupert RCMP have recently responded to several calls in the Prince Rupert area. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
UPDATE: Amber Alert for missing northern B.C. children cancelled