Pedestrian dies in fatal Abbotsford crash with driver still at large

A man died after being struck by a red Dodge Ram truck on Sunday morning (Dec. 11) at Lefeuvre Rd in Abbotsford and the driver fled the scene, APD says. /Submitted Photo
A man died after being struck by a red Dodge Ram truck on Sunday morning (Dec. 11) at Lefeuvre Rd in Abbotsford and the driver fled the scene, APD says. /Submitted Photo
A man died after being struck by a red Dodge Ram truck on Sunday morning (Dec. 11) at Lefeuvre Rd in Abbotsford and the driver fled the scene, APD says. /Submitted Photo
A man died after being struck by a red Dodge Ram truck on Sunday morning (Dec. 11) at Lefeuvre Rd in Abbotsford and the driver fled the scene, APD says. /Submitted Photo
A man died after being struck by a red Dodge Ram truck on Sunday morning (Dec. 11) at Lefeuvre Rd in Abbotsford and the driver fled the scene, APD says. /Submitted Photo

A man was fatally struck by a red Dodge Ram pickup truck on Lefeuvre Road between late Saturday night (Dec. 10) and early Sunday morning (Dec. 11), the Abbotsford Police Department says. The suspected driver remains at large.

The APD responded to a call just past midnight on Sunday morning at the 3600 block of Lefeuvre Road in Abbotsford after they were notified by BC Ambulance Service. Police located a pedestrian struck by the Dodge truck who died of his injuries on the scene. The Dodge Ram fled and was located crashed nearby. The pedestrian’s vehicle was also parked roadside and sustained damage from the crash.

The APD Major Crime Unit is now in control of the investigation and are looking for witnesses and dashcam footage from people who travelled along Lefeuvre Rd. from Fraser Highway to Downes Road and along Downes Rd. from 272nd Street to Bradner Road between the hours of 11:45 pm on Dec. 10 to 12:30 am on Dec. 11.

Those with information are asked to call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.

@dillon_white
dillon.white@missioncityrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

abbotsfordBreaking Newscar crash

Previous story
Cultural safety standard will force accountability in B.C. health care for Indigenous peoples

Just Posted

School District 70-Pacific Rim’s head office is located in Port Alberni, B.C. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)
Port Alberni teacher suspended for touching student during athletic demonstration

The Alberni Valley Hospice Society’s 2022 Light-Up Hospice display will be up throughout the month of December, until 11 p.m. nightly. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Port Alberni lights up for the holidays

Carl Martin Sr. (front right), carries the canoe back to the carving shed with the support of those in attendance after the steaming. It will dry out before being worked on further. (Marcie Callewaert photos)
Community comes together to steam traditional dugout canoe

The ADSS Senior Boys celebrate their tourney win in Victoria. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Port Alberni senior boys basketball team wins Gravel Pit Classic in Victoria