Man dies in Jeep crash on backroad south of Nanaimo

Vancouver Island RCMP and B.C. Coroners Service have confirmed that a man died in a vehicle crash on McKay Lake Road, south of Nanaimo, the evening of May 12. (Black Press media file)

A man has died following an accident in a remote area south of Nanaimo this week.

According to Cpl. Chris Manseau, Vancouver Island RCMP spokesperson, the incident occurred at about 6:25 p.m. Tuesday, May 12, near McKay Lake.

The single-vehicle crash involving a Jeep Cherokee occurred five kilometres southwest of Spruston Road and eight kilometres up McKay Lake Road, said Manseau, and it appears the vehicle rolled a number of times.

In an e-mail, the B.C. Coroners Service confirmed it is investigating the death of a man in the area, but said it is in the early stages of its investigation and did not provide further details. It will not be able to share the cause of death until completion of the investigation, it said.

The vehicle has been taken for mechanical inspection and at this point, Manseau said, it looks like drugs and alcohol have been ruled out as factors in the crash.

Police are still awaiting a report from the coroner and an integrated collision analyst report.

The investigation is ongoing, said Manseau.

– files from Chris Bush, Nanaimo News Bulletin

