Vancouver Island RCMP and B.C. Coroners Service have confirmed that a man died in a vehicle crash on McKay Lake Road, south of Nanaimo, the evening of May 12. (Black Press media file)

Man dies in Jeep crash on backroad south of Nanaimo

Accident occurred on McKay Lake Road on Tuesday evening

A man has died following an accident in a remote area south of Nanaimo this week.

According to Cpl. Chris Manseau, Vancouver Island RCMP spokesperson, the incident occurred at about 6:25 p.m. Tuesday, May 12, near McKay Lake.

The single-vehicle crash involving a Jeep Cherokee occurred five kilometres southwest of Spruston Road and eight kilometres up McKay Lake Road, said Manseau, and it appears the vehicle rolled a number of times.

In an e-mail, the B.C. Coroners Service confirmed it is investigating the death of a man in the area, but said it is in the early stages of its investigation and did not provide further details. It will not be able to share the cause of death until completion of the investigation, it said.

The vehicle has been taken for mechanical inspection and at this point, Manseau said, it looks like drugs and alcohol have been ruled out as factors in the crash.

Police are still awaiting a report from the coroner and an integrated collision analyst report.

The investigation is ongoing, said Manseau.

– files from Chris Bush, Nanaimo News Bulletin

READ ALSO: Two people injured in quad accident south of Nanaimo

More from the News Bulletin on Facebook and Twitter

auto accident

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
First clinical trial for potential COVID-19 vaccine in Canada approved: Trudeau

Just Posted

Alberni Valley Community Foundation delivers emergency funds

Special COVID-19 grants will go to organizations helping vulnerable population

Steelworkers, Mosaic strike deal they hope can kickstart idled Vancouver Island logging operations

Union, forest firm reach tentative deal to unionize shipping facilities, add regional flexibility

Island Health gives go ahead for gyms to reopen on May 19

Gym owners will have to first create a written COVID-19 mitigation plan

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District takes step back over proposed bus service to Sproat Lake

Negative feedback prompts directors to revisit idea of broader rural transit

Alberni Valley, Bamfield encouraging residents to stay home for May long weekend

China Creek Campground and Marina opening June 1 with restrictions

First clinical trial for potential COVID-19 vaccine in Canada approved: Trudeau

Vaccine development and testing could take years, according to the World Health Organization

An ongoing updated list of Alberni Valley events affected by COVID-19

Has your event been cancelled or postponed? Check here

Man dies in Jeep crash on backroad south of Nanaimo

Accident occurred on McKay Lake Road on Tuesday evening

‘Don’t expect justice or fairness’: B.C. author wins prize for book on sexism in military school

Kate Armstrong’s debut book The Stone Frigate has been shortlisted for a national writing award

Ferry sailings from Nanaimo’s Departure Bay terminal to resume June 3

B.C. Ferries says it has chosen to resume service earlier than anticipated

Island city converting unused BMX track into temporary homeless campsite

The City of Campbell River is providing a site on an unused… Continue reading

B.C. minister says she ‘cannot remain silent’ about increase in anti-Asian hate crimes

The Vancouver Police Department says that the number of anti-Asian, hate-related crimes spiked in April

COVID-19: One in five non-profits in B.C. at risk of closing

A new report details how the pandemic has impacted the non-profit sector

B.C. COVID-19 numbers stay low with 15 new cases

Abbotsford hospital has latest acute-care outbreak

Most Read