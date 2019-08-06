Man dies in Nanaimo lake on long weekend

An apparent drowning at Brannen Lake claimed the life of a man in his seventies on Monday

Efforts to revive a man failed Monday evening after he was found in Brannen Lake. News Bulletin file photo

Nanaimo RCMP and the B.C. Coroners Service have confirmed a man died in Brannen Lake on the weekend.

Nanaimo Fire Rescue responded to the scene, near Quarry Crescent, shortly before 6 p.m. Monday after a man disappeared under the water.

“An individual, who lives in the area, an elderly male, he went into distress,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman.

O’Brien said a neighbour found the man in the water and brought him to the surface. A Nanaimo Fire Rescue rescue boat brought the man to a dock on Quarry Crescent.

Efforts to revive the man failed and he was pronounced deceased at the scene, O’Brien said.

The case has been turned over to the B.C. Coroners Service.

“I can confirm the B.C. Coroners Service is investigating the death of a male in his late seventies to determine how, where, when and by what means he came to his death,” said Andy Watson, B.C. Coroners Service spokesman, in an e-mail.

