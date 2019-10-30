Man dies in pickup truck crash in Ladysmith

Accident happened a little after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Yellow Point and Hill roads

Emergency crews were called to a rollover crash on Yellow Point Road at Hill Road on Tuesday afternoon. (CHRIS BUSH/The News Bulletin)

A man died in a crash on Yellow Point Road in Ladysmith on Tuesday afternoon.

B.C. Coroners Service confirmed it is in the early stages of its investigation after a man in his late 30s died in a single-vehicle crash.

North Oyster and North Cedar fire departments, RCMP and B.C. Ambulance Service were called to Yellow Point Road at Hill Road a little after 4:30 p.m. where a pickup truck had rolled over and crashed off the side of the road.

Florian Schulz, chief of North Oyster Volunteer Fire Department, said there were two occupants in the pickup truck. A woman was extricated and taken from the scene in an ambulance to a helicopter staged at North Oyster Elementary School.

The road was closed for several hours as RCMP, including traffic analysts, investigated.

More to come.

