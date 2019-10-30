Emergency crews were called to a rollover crash on Yellow Point Road at Hill Road on Tuesday afternoon. (CHRIS BUSH/The News Bulletin)

Man dies in pickup truck crash in Ladysmith

Accident happened a little after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Yellow Point and Hill roads

A man died in a crash on Yellow Point Road in Ladysmith on Tuesday afternoon.

B.C. Coroners Service confirmed it is in the early stages of its investigation after a man in his late 30s died in a single-vehicle crash.

North Oyster and North Cedar fire departments, RCMP and B.C. Ambulance Service were called to Yellow Point Road at Hill Road a little after 4:30 p.m. where a pickup truck had rolled over and crashed off the side of the road.

Florian Schulz, chief of North Oyster Volunteer Fire Department, said there were two occupants in the pickup truck. A woman was extricated and taken from the scene in an ambulance to a helicopter staged at North Oyster Elementary School.

The road was closed for several hours as RCMP, including traffic analysts, investigated.

More to come.

RELATED: Yellow Point Road closed at scene of serious crash


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
‘Speak English in Canada’: Woman’s racist rant at B.C. drugstore staff goes viral
Next story
B.C. vice-principal let go after checking boys’ underwear to see who left feces in bathroom

Just Posted

‘Living’ tree masks a cultural marvel at Port Alberni farm

Cedars will one day consume carver’s ephemeral artwork

Tsawaayuus-Rainbow Gardens opens first of two expansions in Port Alberni

12 new long-term care units are already occupied

Opioid crisis hitting central Vancouver Island’s Indigenous population hard: medical health officer

‘It’s time that we start thinking differently about how to address the issues for Indigenous Peoples’

Former Port Alberni bank robber apologizes for his crime

Now clean and sober, Graeme Martell blames drugs, faulty judicial system for not helping him

Property crime ‘skyrockets’ in Port Alberni, say RCMP

Despite rising numbers, city’s crime rate is still lower than other Vancouver Island cities

‘Speak English in Canada’: Woman’s racist rant at B.C. drugstore staff goes viral

The clip was posted by Allen Tee on Facebook and viewed 156,000 times as of Tuesday morning

Activist Thunberg declines climate prize, urges more action

‘The climate movement does not need any more prizes,’ Thunberg says

Bank of Canada holds interest rate, warns economy’s resilience to be ‘tested’

Governor Stephen Poloz’s team is warning that the resilience of Canada’s economy will be increasingly tested

B.C. school trustees ask for provincial, federal help to end student vaping

Health minister says he’s planning new regulations that would be the first of their kind in Canada

B.C. parents blame medical negligence in toddler’s death

Petition to ask for medical errors to be tracked and no-fault compensation for victims

Universities in B.C. and Alberta to study mental and physical health of wildfire crews

University of Nortern B.C. and University of Alberta get funding from BC Wildfire Service

VIDEO: How a B.C. kid came to chronicle the downfall of a hometown hockey hero

Growing up, journalist Jeremy Allingham used to watch Stephen Peat play at a local arena

B.C. rescue asks for help saving dogs from freezing in remote Manitoba

Cold snap means dogs need to be taken to warmer areas

Man stunned by RCMP Taser following pursuit through Okanagan-Shuswap

Police watchdog investigating after suspect transported to hospital in critical condition

Most Read