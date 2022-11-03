Pacific Institution in Abbotsford

Pacific Institution in Abbotsford

Man dies while serving time in Abbotsford prison for double murder

Darcy Sidoruk, sentenced in 1982, was an inmate at Pacific Institution

Correctional Service Canada (CSC) is reporting that an inmate serving a double-murder sentence at Pacific Institution in Abbotsford has died.

Darcy Sidoruk died on Wednesday, Nov. 2, a press release states. He had been serving an indeterminate sentence for second-degree murder since Sept. 20, 1982.

The CSC did not indicate Sidoruk’s cause of death.

ALSO SEE: Murderer and sexual assailant dies while housed at Pacific Institution in Abbotsford

“As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the CSC will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified,” the press release states.

Sidoruk was 16 years old when he shot to death a close family friend, Yvonne Doucette, and hitchhiker James Pitt in October 1980 in Fort St. John.

He was sentenced to life imprisonment with no parole eligibility for 20 years after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree murder.


vhopes@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Breaking NewsDeathdouble murderprison

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C.-based researcher working to address global illegal wildlife trade
Next story
‘It’s going to kill the whole taxi industry’: Protest at Uber hiring fair in Kelowna

Just Posted

Representatives from Tseshaht Market and Alberni District Co-op stand beside one of the newly-installed gas pumps during a grand opening celebration on Saturday, Oct. 29. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Tseshaht Market partners with Co-op for fuel

Learn about pen and ink watercoloiur washes with artist Jim Sears at The Grove at Harbour Quay on Dec. 3, 2022. (THE GROVE SCREENSHOT)
ARTS AROUND: Learn pen and ink techniques with Jim Sears

Aaron Badovinac of the Port Alberni Black Sheep breaks away from the scrum with the ball during a game against Trinity Western University on Oct. 29. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni Black Sheep bounce back with rugby win

Lynda Currey, left, Shelley Penner, Marcia Green and Debra Luecke are part of the executive celebrating 50 years of Christmas in the Valley Arts and Crafts Fair. (Missing from photo: Kate McKinley, Michelle Gagnon and Amanda Price). (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Christmas in the Valley celebrates 50th anniversary in Port Alberni