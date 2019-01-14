Man reported to have harassed two young boys at the Cowichan Aquatic Centre on Jan. 11, before exposing himself to the boys and their mother in parking lot. (File photo)

Man makes lewd gestures in parking lot of Cowichan Aquatic Centre, after scaring boys in changeroom

Woman, two boys, traumatized by series of events

Lisa Aeichele and her young son and his friend got more than they bargained for on a night out on Jan. 11.

Aeichele’s said her sons and his friend, aged 10 and 11, were in the hot tub at the Cowichan Aquatic Centre on Friday night when a man, wearing underwear, who was also in the hot tub, began to make them uncomfortable with some of his words andactions.

The man, who is white and described as between 45 and 50 years old, then followed the boys into the changing rooms when they left the hot tub and became agitated with them when they wouldn’t take off their towels, and offered to take them off for them.

RELATED STORY: ANOTHER $400K NEEDED FOR EXPANSION AT COWICHAN AQUATIC CENTRE

Aeichele said the man then confronted her and the boys in the aquatic centre’s parking lot where he began to touch his penis in his pants, standing in front of their car and seemed to want to get in the car with them.

“I got the centre’s security people and they removed him from the area, but for smoking for some reason,” she said.

“I then took the boys to Wendy’s, which is across the street, and went through the restaurant’s drive-thru and this guy turned up there as well. He started gyrating his hips outside of my car and blowing us kisses.”

Aeichele said she phoned the RCMP, but the man ran off before the police arrived.

The police investigation into the incident is continuing.

“It’s hard to describe exactly how we felt after these bizarre confrontations with this man, but I’m outraged that the boys had to go through this,” Aeichele said.

Aeichele described the man as being approximately five-foot-10, about 150 pounds, balding, unshaved and missing a front tooth.

At the time of the incident at the drive-thru, he was wearing a black hoodie with an anarchy logo on the front and black and grey New York jogger pants.

A statement from the Municipality of North Cowichan, which operates the aquatic centre, said that whenever North Cowichan receives complaints about violations of its user code of conduct at the aquatic centre, the municipality thoroughly investigates to determine what actions may be appropriate to repond to the complaints.

“At this time, we are in the process of confirming the details of what occurred on Friday evening,” the statement said.

This story has been corrected from an initial version that stated the two boys were both Lisa Aeichele’s sons.


robert.barron@cowichanvalleycitizen.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Possible fatal shooting at Cache Creek home, sources report
Next story
Another hearing scheduled for man accused of Abbotsford school stabbing

Just Posted

Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council and Port Alberni RCMP sign historic agreement

Agreement aims to decrease number of Indigenous people incarcerated

Port Alberni’s Graham Villette performs for home town crowd

Jazz trio will be at Char’s Landing on Saturday, Jan. 19

TOTEM 64: Basketball tournament’s founder added to Alberni Athletic Wall of Fame

The late Elmer Matthews started Totem tournament with four teams in 1956

TOTEM 64: ADSS Armada drop barnburner to Windsor in double overtime

Girls’ game deemed one of the most exciting in Totem history

Port Alberni parents get conditional discharge in assault of child-luring suspect

Couple and family friend were alleged to have captured a man who planned to have sex with daughter

TOTEM 64: Alberni’s basketball tournament celebrates history

Both Alberni District Secondary School teams placed third in Totem tournament

Possible fatal shooting at Cache Creek home, sources report

Residents on edge as incident unfolds on Stage Road

Kidnapping suspect targeted U.S. girl Jayme Closs after seeing her get on bus

A Wisconsin man is accused of abducting the 13-year-old girl and holding her captive for 3 months

For NDP’s Jagmeet Singh, the pressure rises as the votes draw closer

Leader’s performance in TV interview spawned social-media backlash from NDP supporters and foes alike

Man sentenced to death in China had prior drug convictions in Abbotsford

Robert Lloyd Schellenberg, 36, found guilty of smuggling 222 kg of meth

‘67 Corvette on must-have list for Vancouver Island lottery winner

Dale Euerby of Nanaimo matches 10-digit number on his Lotto 6/49 ticket to win $1 million

Another hearing scheduled for man accused of Abbotsford school stabbing

Gabriel Klein appears Tuesday before BC Review Board to see if he’s still unfit to stand trial

B.C.-wide appeal for missing Okanagan man

With family in Prince George and Victoria, North Okanagan RCMP are appealing to public B.C. wide

New branding features B.C. city on Molson Canadian packaging

It’s just a little line in the fine print but Chilliwack is chuffed nonetheless

Most Read