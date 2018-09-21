Fire crews, RCMP and BC Ambulance attended an accident at Beaufort Picnic Area in Cameron Lake, just 20k from Qualicum Beach. — Adam Kveton photo

VIDEO: Man extracted from vehicle eight hours after accident near Cameron Lake

People making pit stop at picnic area made crash discovery

A man who was in a single-vehicle accident at approximately 3 a.m. today, was discovered six-and-a-half hours later by people who made a pit stop at Beaufort Picnic area in Cameron Lake, some 20 kilometres away from Qualicum Beach.

The man was extracted from the vehicle by fire crews at about 11 a.m., who along with the RCMP and BC Ambulance, attended the scene. The man was taken to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital with possible exposure and head injuries.

The vehicle was found off the road towards the lake, and was partially hidden from view from passing drivers.

Ed Porcher, Jason Coert and Charlie Mugford, the three men who found the driver, said the driver had attracted their attention by calling out for help, and said the driver was coherent when they found him.

The supervising RCMP officer at the scene said the cause of the accident has not yet been determined. However, the man in the car told the people who found him that he swerved to avoid an animal.

Traffic along the Alberni Highway was disrupted and flowed alternately.

