Vancouver police service dog Mando (Vancouver police handout)

Vancouver police service dog Mando (Vancouver police handout)

Man facing charges after biting police dog during altercation on Downtown Eastside

The incident happened shortly before 5 a.m. in a social housing complex for women and children

A 32-year-old man is facing possible charges after a Vancouver police dog was bitten while helping officers respond to a threatening situation on the Downtown Eastside

The incident happened shortly before 5 a.m. in a social housing complex for women and children. It’s alleged the man threatened several people and kicked at a resident’s door.

When police arrived, the suspect fled before being tracked down at a building near Keefer and Abbott streets.

The suspect allegedly resisted arrest and bit police service dog Mando, which was assisting in the arrest. With help from the injured dog, officers were able to gain control of the man and place him in handcuffs.

The suspect was bitten by the police dog and treated at hospital. Mando has minor injuries.

Because the man has not been formally charged, his identity has not been released.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

CrimeVancouver

Previous story
Crews quickly contain wildfire by Rogers Creek bridge

Just Posted

Crews from Port Alberni Fire Dept. and BC Wildfire Services work together to contain a fire near Rogers Creek on the Redford Extension (Highway 4) early on Aug. 25, 2021. The fire was held to approximately 30 feet by 40 feet. (PHOTO COURTESY PAFD)
Crews quickly contain wildfire by Rogers Creek bridge

Campfire. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media - File)
EDITORIAL: Fire demands respect, not disregard

The CCGS Tanu, a Coast Guard fisheries patrol vessel, ties up to the pier beside the Maritime Discovery Centre at Harbour Quay Marina on Aug. 17, 2021. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Coast Guard ship docks in Port Alberni

Arrowsmith Search and Rescue crews worked for several hours on Tuesday (Aug. 25) to rescue an injured female hiker on the Nile Creek trail. (ASAR Instagram photo)
PHOTOS: Arrowsmith SAR crews rescue injured hiker along rugged Nile Creek trail