Jimmy Pieschke pleaded guilty to child pornography offences in Quebec but failed to show up to court. He was last spotted on the run in B.C. on Feb. 11. (Photo courtesy of BC RCMP)

Jimmy Pieschke pleaded guilty to child pornography offences in Quebec but failed to show up to court. He was last spotted on the run in B.C. on Feb. 11. (Photo courtesy of BC RCMP)

Man guilty of child porn offences in Quebec on the run in B.C.

Jimmy Pieschke was sighted on Salt Spring Island on Feb. 11

A man who pleaded guilty to child pornography offences in Quebec but skipped his court date is now believed to be on the run in B.C.

RCMP say Jimmy Pieschke, 39, was last spotted on Salt Spring Island on Saturday evening (Feb. 11). His current whereabouts are unknown.

Pieschke is described as a white man with hazel or blue-ish green eyes and brown hair. He’s 5’11” tall and weights 166 lbs.

Police say he sometimes goes by “James” or “Jimmy Leduc.”

Anyone who sees him is asked not to approach him and to call 911 immediately.

READ ALSO: Birthday girl needs a miracle: Kelowna child prepares for chemo

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

child pornCrimeSalt Spring Island

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
What we know about H5N1 avian flu and the risk to humans
Next story
Flying object shot down over Yukon on Trudeau’s orders; CAF mum on what it was

Just Posted

Maxx Bodaly of the Port Alberni Black Sheep takes down a runner for the Squamish Axemen near the goal line. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News)
Port Alberni Black Sheep take down Squamish Axemen in BC rugby action

Representatives from the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District and Koers & Associates Ltd. cut a ribbon at Karen Place to mark the completion of Beaver Creek’s water system improvements on Wednesday, Feb. 8. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
ACRD celebrates improvements to Beaver Creek’s water system

BC Greens Leader Sonia Furstenau listens to Dr. Alex Nataros speak to reporters Friday morning. Nataros plans to open a community health centre in Port Hardy with several colleagues and called on the provincial government to allow physician assistants. (Screencap)
Workplace dissatisfaction in Island Health reaching unhealthy levels: reports

Jack Simmons, 5, has fun picking up ingredients to make soup from a recipe provided at the Family Literacy Event on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 at Echo Centre. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News)
Families have fun during Literacy Day events in Port Alberni

Pop-up banner image