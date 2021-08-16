Police cars are seen parked outside Vancouver Police Department headquarters in Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Police cars are seen parked outside Vancouver Police Department headquarters in Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Man has throat slashed by stranger in Vancouver neighbourhood; charges laid

Jesse Attig, 30, has been charged with attempted murder and remains in custody

A man is on the mend after a stranger slashed his throat in Vancouver’s Mount Pleasant neighbourhood.

The incident happened on Sunday at about 3 p.m. near Quebec Street and East 10th Avenue.

Police said the victim, a 46-year-old man from Vancouver, was walking down the street when a man came up from behind him, slashed his throat and then walked away.

Several bystanders called 911 and stayed with the victim until medical responders arrived. The man was taken to hospital where he received stitches and was released.

A man was arrested about a block south of Kingsgate Mall. Jesse Attig, 30, has been charged with attempted murder and remains in custody.

Anyone with information who hasn’t yet spoken to police is asked to call VPD’s Major Crime Section at 604-717-2541.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Vancouver police

Previous story
Nova Scotia First Nation chief detained by fisheries officers after launching fishery
Next story
Crown appeals prison term for trucker convicted in killing of woman in Edmonton hotel

Just Posted

The 442 Transport and Rescue Squadron with 19 Wing Comox assists the RCMP in a search effort near Rainy Bay. (PHOTO COURTESY PETER MIERAS)
Search is underway for missing boater near Alberni Inlet

This surf guard tower looked over Lovekin Rock in the Pacific Rim National Park Reserve before being torn down after the program was axed by Parks Canada in 2012. (Photo - Andrew Bailey)
Witness to fatal drowning near Tofino urges return of lifeguards

The MV Frances Barkley returns to Port Alberni from Bamfield on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. The ship’s owners announced the final sailing for the company will be on Aug. 31, 2021. All sailings are fully booked. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
ACRD gathers stakeholders to talk future of Lady Rose Marine Services

(NEWS FILE PHOTO)
Port Alberni receives $400K for homelessness