VicPD responded to a fatal stabbing in downtown Victoria March 1. (Black Press Media file photo)

VicPD responded to a fatal stabbing in downtown Victoria March 1. (Black Press Media file photo)

Man in custody following fatal downtown Victoria stabbing

Stabbing occurred in 500-block Yates Street early Tuesday morning

One man is dead and another is in custody following a stabbing in downtown Victoria in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Victoria police officers were called to the 500-block of Yates Street shortly before 1:30 a.m. March 1 for a report that a man had been stabbed. Finding him with life-threatening injuries, officers performed first aid until paramedics arrived.

He was transported to hospital where he later died.

Victoria Police Department detectives and Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit investigators arrived on scene soon after the attack. Shortly before 2 a.m., they identified a suspect and brought a man into custody.

VicPD says investigators believe it was an isolated incident and that there is no risk to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit at 250-380-6211.

READ ALSO: PHOTOS: Vancouver Island group stands with Ukraine through sunflower rock paintings

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

fatal stabbingHomicideVicPDVictoria

Previous story
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly headed to Poland-Ukraine border
Next story
Victoria considers suspending ties with twin city in Russia

Just Posted

The McLean Mill National Historic Site is located in the Alberni Valley. (NEWS FILE PHOTO)
Agricultural Land Commission grants exclusion for McLean Mill National Historic Site

A Bayside player attempts to get past the Black Sheep during snowy BC Rugby action on Feb. 26, 2022. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni Black Sheep fall to Bayside in snowy rugby action

Cole Melady of the Alberni Valley Bulldogs squares up with Casey Aman of the Powell River Kings in the faceoff circle. (PHOTO COURTESY KAICEE TROTT)
BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs’ winning streak ends at eight games

A house on Ian Avenue in Port Alberni caught fire on Feb. 28, 2022. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
One dead following overnight house fire in Port Alberni