Nanaimo RCMP confirm there was a stabbing incident early this morning, in downtown Nanaimo on Skinner Street. (News Bulletin photo)

Man in hospital after early-morning stabbing on central Vancouver Island

RCMP say several arrests were made at scene in downtown Nanaimo

A man is in hospital after suffering injuries from a stabbing on central Vancouver Island early this morning.

First responders were on scene at the 100 block of Skinner Street in downtown Nanaimo at around 12:15 a.m. Saturday after a man was stabbed, said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman.

“There were several arrests made at the scene … I don’t know the update on whether charges have been laid, but it does not appear to be a random incident,” said O’Brien.

O’Brien said the victim was receiving treatment, but did not know his current status.

