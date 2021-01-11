A couple of truck drivers were chatting while waiting for the traffic to start moving Sunday night after a head-on collision shut down Highway 5. The roads weren’t cleared until late in the evening. (Stephanie Hagenaars photo)

A couple of truck drivers were chatting while waiting for the traffic to start moving Sunday night after a head-on collision shut down Highway 5. The roads weren’t cleared until late in the evening. (Stephanie Hagenaars photo)

Man in hospital, dog dead after suspected impaired driving crash in B.C. Interior

Police now looking for witnesses

RCMP are looking for witnesses to a crash suspected to have involved impaired driving on Highway 5 near Vavenby which sent an Alberta man to hospital and left one dog dead.

The collision happened Sunday (Jan. 10) at about 3:15 p.m., roughly 25 kilometres north of the town.

Investigators said in a statement Monday that it’s believed a beige SUV travelling north collided with a southbound black SUV. A man from Alberta who was the lone occupant of the beige SUV was airlifted to hospital in critical condition.

Meanwhile, the unknown number of occupants in the black SUV sustained non-life threatening injuries. One of the several dogs in that vehicle died in the crash, while another was injured.

Road and weather conditions do not appear to be contributing factors in the collision, police said. Investigators said they have obtained evidence of impaired driving in connection to the driver of the beige SUV, involving alcohol and drugs.

Mounties are now looking for witnesses or dashcam footage, specifically showing the beige vehicle from before the crash.

Investigators are also looking to speak with the driver of a commercial vehicle that was passed by the beige SUV prior to the collision.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact RCMP at 250-674-2237 or Crime Stoppers.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Change needed for access, outreach: B.C. police complaints commissioner

Just Posted

Reverend Brenda Nestegaard Paul is pastor at Trinity Anglican/ Lutheran Church in Port Alberni. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Faith leaders voice opposition to churches defying COVID-19 restrictions

‘The church is not just a building,’ says one Vancouver Island pastor

Theresa Shea recently won the 2020 Guernica Prize for best literary fiction. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Newest Guernica Prize winner to read at virtual Port Alberni event

Electric Mermaid: Live Readings scheduled for the third Friday of every month

Author Shayne Morrow, whose first book The Bulldog and the Helix has just been released, converted a linen closet in his Port Alberni home into a writing nook overlooking his vast garden. SUSAN QUINN PHOTO
A song of Dread in the year of the pandemic

Port Alberni writer Shayne Morrow opines for simpler times

The School District 70 administration office in Port Alberni. AV NEWS FILE PHOTO
School District 70 PACs receive gaming grants

Parent advisory councils in School District 70 Pacific Rim will receive provincial… Continue reading

Mom Arianne Lacaille holds Sophie Agnes Bremner, the first baby of the New Year in Port Alberni. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
It’s a girl! Port Alberni’s 2021 New Year’s baby arrives a little late

Baby’s arrival was a surprise for parents

This Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, image from a video released by Schwarzenegger shows former Republican California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger delivering a public message. Schwarzenegger compared the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol to the Nazis and called President Donald Trump a failed leader who “will go down in history as the worst president ever.” (Frank Fastner/Arnold Schwarzenegger via AP)
VIDEO: Arnold Schwarzenegger compares U.S. Capitol mob to Nazis

Schwarzenegger, who was born in Austria, compared the Proud Boys — a far-right extremist group — to the Nazis

A couple of truck drivers were chatting while waiting for the traffic to start moving Sunday night after a head-on collision shut down Highway 5. The roads weren’t cleared until late in the evening. (Stephanie Hagenaars photo)
Man in hospital, dog dead after suspected impaired driving crash in B.C. Interior

Police now looking for witnesses

Vancouver Canucks’ Josh Teves (34) checks Tanner Pearson (70) during the NHL hockey team’s training camp in Vancouver, on Monday, January 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
UPDATE: Vancouver Canucks say they’ll be back on the ice after COVID scare

Team says the move was made out of an ‘abundance of caution’

Director of police services Clayton Pecknold speaks during a press conference at the press gallery at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., Monday, December 19, 2016. Accessibility to British Columbia’s municipal police complaints process can and should be improved, its commissioner says, as the office faces criticism from both legal advocates and the head of Vancouver’s police union. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Change needed for access, outreach: B.C. police complaints commissioner

The office only investigates the 14 municipal police departments in B.C., not the RCMP

Health-care workers wait at COVID-19 testing stations located at the international arrivals area at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Wednesday, January 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Feds change sick-leave benefit, applicants required to say if they travelled

The CRA says it will delay processing applications to those programs from Canadians who have travelled

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Royal Bank president David McKay speaks at the banks annual meeting in Toronto on April 6, 2017. McKay says it’ll take a few million people in the country getting vaccinating to get the country on track for an economic rebound. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
At least 4 million Canadians need vaccines for country to look at reopening economy: RBC

McKay says government relief will have to continue and become focused on areas of the economy

Campbell River fire crews battled a structure fire on Sunday morning which sent one person to hospital. Photo courtesy Campbell River Fire Department
VIDEO: One sent to hospital after fire engulfs Campbell River home

Early morning blaze under investigation

Cowichan Secondary School. (File photo)
COVID-19 reported at Vancouver Island high school

Possible exposures at Cowichan Secondary occurred Jan. 5, 6 and 7

Most Read