Vancouver firefighters and Metro Vancouver Transit Police work to extricate a man in a mobility scooter who fell down an elevator shaft at the Yaletown SkyTrain Station on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. (Ryan Stelting)

Man in mobility scooter falls 30 feet down Vancouver SkyTrain elevator shaft

Man had only ‘minor injuries,’ police said

Metro Vancouver Transit Police are investigating after a man in a mobility scooter fell down an elevator shaft at a Canada Line station.

The man fell down the elevator shaft at Yaletown SkyTrain Station at about 7 p.m. Bystanders said the man seemed to crash through the doors of the elevator shaft and fell around 30 feet, landing on the top of the elevator car. He was extricated by Vancouver Fire and Rescue.

Sgt. Clint Hampton said police believe the fall was accidental, not suspicious or self-inflicted.

“He did take quite a fall but fortunately he only had minor injuries,” Hampton said.

Transit Police will be reviewing footage of the fall and speaking with witnesses.

ALSO READ: Seven arrested in 20-man fight between rival gangs in Vancouver

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canadian actor aboard cruise ship saw beginning of New Zealand volcano eruption

Just Posted

Supportive housing for women, children to be constructed in Port Alberni

Housing will be operated by Alberni Community and Women’s Services Society

Talks continue over new aquatic centre for Alberni Valley

Joint ACRD, City of Port Alberni committee asks for staff report on next steps

BCHL: Bulldogs’ win streak snapped by Powell River Kings

Josh Zary had the lone goal for Port Alberni

Alberni vet heading to Africa with Veterinarians Without Borders

Dr. Roberta Templeton and her vet husband will help dairy farmers in Uganda

B.C.-born hockey official talks to IIHF about switching European rule book to NHL rules

Rob Shick will represent NHL at 4th World Hockey Forum in Russia

Sail Past lights up Alberni Inlet

Annual Sail Past took place at Harbour Quay

Jurassic World 3 will film in Metro Vancouver under working title Arcadia

Filming is set to take place between Feb. 24 and March 6, 2020

Strata rental bans escape B.C. speculation tax through 2021, Carole James says

Vacant home tax won’t apply to cabins accessible only by water

Man in mobility scooter falls 30 feet down Vancouver SkyTrain elevator shaft

Man had only ‘minor injuries,’ police said

WFP the Grinch who stole Christmas

It makes me really sad that you don’t understand the labour relations side of the business.

China hints at national security trials for 2 Canadians detained for one year

The two Canadians’ detention is largely seen as retaliation for the arrest of a Huawei exec

B.C. seaplane company set to test the first commercial electronic plane

The plane is powered by a 750 horsepower electric motor

Fireballs to fill the sky Friday for brightest meteor shower of the year

Geminid meteor shower features colourful, brighter, longer shooting stars

Province sues over sailing incident that killed teen with disabilities

Gabriel Pollard, 16, died from injuries after marine lift failed

Most Read