Man killed in crash due to ‘absolutely treacherous’ conditions on Coquihalla

Winter means icy roads are dangerous and drivers should be careful, RCMP say

A man in his 20s is dead following a crash in what RCMP are calling “absolutely treacherous” conditions on the Coquihalla Wednesday morning.

Cpl. Mike Halskov said the man was driving north along the Coquihalla at about 6:30 a.m. when he came up a “very icy” stretch of road near the summit.

Halskov said when RCMP arrived, they found a number of cars that had slid around the road due to “absolutely treacherous road conditions.”

“[The man] came upon the situation and collided with a stopped transport truck,” Halskov said. The driver, who was from the Lower Mainland, was killed and his two passengers were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Halskov said that this time of year, roads are often slippery and conditions can change without warning.

“The number one thing is to have your vehicle properly equipped and maintained. You can’t be driving on summer tires,” he said.

Drivers on most B.C. highways must have tires marked M+S or with a snowflake. Those caught without risk a $109 fine.

Halskov said people should drive to the conditions, not just the speed limit, even that means slowing down.

If they do hit ice, Halskov warned that “generally, hitting the brakes is the worst thing you can do.”

He said drivers should gently let off the gas and steer in the direction they want to go, keeping all movements slow and controlled.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Former Burns Lake mayor gets two years for sexual assaults against minors
Next story
Locomotive engineer killed in ‘accident’ at CP Railway yard in Coquitlam

Just Posted

EDITORIAL: We all have a say in Port Alberni’s annual budget

The City of Port Alberni released its proposed five-year financial plan for 2020-2024…

BUDGET 2020: High staff injury rate, poor condition of parks driving up costs in Port Alberni

City’s departmental budget presentations continue Dec. 4 with police, fire and technology

Vancouver Island singers warm up a winter night at Char’s Landing in Port Alberni

Singer/songwriter Kele Fleming and indie bard Aaron Trory to perform Dec. 7

ARTS AROUND: Members appreciated at Rollin Art Centre

Head to the gallery for two days of savings

Blue Marlin lights up for Christmas in the Alberni Valley

Sail Past will take place on Sunday, Dec. 8

VIDEO: Feds say next carbon price hike won’t be decided til 2022

Comment follows study that suggested best way to hit 2030 emissions targets was to quadruple price

Opening day delayed at Mount Washington

Dec. 6 was set as opening day but will now be delayed due to lack of snow.

Province begins forfeiture of Shawnigan contaminated soil site

The forfeiture proceedings do not impact the closure plan for the landfill site

Man killed in crash due to ‘absolutely treacherous’ conditions on Coquihalla

Winter means icy roads are dangerous and drivers should be careful, RCMP say

Former Burns Lake mayor gets two years for sexual assaults against minors

The Crown is seeking four to six years federal time; the defence wants 18 months in provincial jail

Bag of cocaine left in Vancouver Island grocery store aisle

RCMP: ‘We sure would like to talk to’ person who left drugs behind

RCMP officer was justified using hose in rooftop standoff: B.C. watchdog

Police watchdog finds officers actions reasonable when man injured in 2018 incident

Cannabis ice cream? Province prepares for B.C. Bud edibles

Mike Farnworth’s special police unit takes down dispensaries

Union for parole officers at B.C. halfway house says public safety at risk

Increase in parole officers’ workload dealing with highest-risk offenders raises concern

Most Read