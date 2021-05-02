One man has been shot in what Delta Police believe to be a targeted incident near Scottsdale Centre in North Delta on Saturday, May 1, 2021. (Shane MacKichan photo)

Man killed in North Delta shooting identified as BC Corrections officer

Police say incident was “targeted”

Police said the victim in a North Delta shooting on Saturday was a provincial corrections officer.

In a news release issued Sunday, Delta Police named 29-year-old Bikramdeep Randhawa, of Surrey, as the victim and the incident is believed to be “targeted.”

“We’re looking at all possible aspects as to why this crime was committed,” said Insp. Leeson in a news release. “We will examine every potential motive thoroughly. Whether it was a case of mistaken identity, a matter related to his personal life or if there is a possibility the shooting was related to the victim’s occupation.”

More to come…

Crime

