Man killed in North Delta shooting identified as BC Corrections officer

Police said the victim in a North Delta shooting on Saturday was a provincial corrections officer.

In a news release issued Sunday, Delta Police named 29-year-old Bikramdeep Randhawa, of Surrey, as the victim and the incident is believed to be “targeted.”

“We’re looking at all possible aspects as to why this crime was committed,” said Insp. Leeson in a news release. “We will examine every potential motive thoroughly. Whether it was a case of mistaken identity, a matter related to his personal life or if there is a possibility the shooting was related to the victim’s occupation.”

