Man on B.C.-wide warrant arrested in Port Alberni

Victoria Police were searching for William Watts for second time

William Watts, 49, was arrested in Port Alberni on a B.C.-wide warrant on April 4, 2023. (VIC PD PHOTO)

A man wanted on a B.C.-wide warrant was arrested in Port Alberni on Tuesday, April 4.

William Watts, 49, was the subject of a wanted person alert first issued Jan. 30 by the Victoria Police Department for breaching his release order. He was arrested by RCMP in Port Alberni on March 8.

The warrant for Watts, who has numerous robbery convictions, was re-issued on March 24, and Watts was again picked up by Port Alberni RCMP—this time on April 4, according to VicPD.



