Man pulls gun on off-duty Vancouver Island police officer

A Campbell River man pulled a gun on an off-duty RCMP officer on Monday in Beaver Lodge Lands leading to the search and seizure of “a very large quantity of firearms of various descriptions,” at the man’s home.

According to the release from the RCMP, the off duty officer was riding a bike with his dog in Beaver Lodge Lands on Monday morning (Jan. 28), when he passed a man who was also walking his dog toward the South Dogwood parking lot.

When the officer arrived in the parking lot he could hear the man calling for his dog. The officer entered back into the trails to assist the man looking for the lost dog. The officer met the man who was enraged about his dog that had just gone missing, said he was there to help but instead the man allegedly pulled out a pistol and pointed it at the officer. The officer was able to get himself out of the situation and immediately called 911.

“Coordinated response between the off duty officer, 911 and officers on duty controlled the situation where the man was quickly stopped and safely arrested without incident. Tony Green was arrested and remains in police custody. A hand gun and ammunition were seized from the car he was driving,” says the release.

“A search warrant has been executed at Green’s home to further the investigation,” says Cpl. Vlooswyk of the Campbell River RCMP on Tuesday afternoon. “A very large quantity of firearms of various descriptions and rounds of ammunition have been located, the exact number is not yet known. We will be continuing the search at the residence for another day or more.”

Green appeared in court Tuesday to answer to six charges; pointing a firearm, possession dangerous to public, carry a concealed weapon and unauthorized possession. He has been held in custody. More charges are expected as the search continues at the residence.

Green will be back in court on Friday, Feb. 1.

