Man pulls knife in dog off-leash park in Nanaimo

RCMP want to speak with man who displayed knife when approached by a dog at Colliery Dam Park

Police in Nanaimo would like to have word with a man who allegedly brandished a knife when he was approached by a dog at Colliery Dam Park.

According to police, the incident happened today, April 10, at about 11 a.m.

“Just before 11 a.m. today a woman and her child were walking through the off-the-leash park at Colliery Dam when a male took exception to her dog off-leash and, in doing so, produced a knife,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman. “They quickly left the area and called police.”

RCMP responded, but couldn’t find the suspect. A police dog services team was brought in, but because of the number of people in the park the ground was too contaminated for the dog to pick up a track.

But after speaking with the woman, O’Brien said, police do not believe the man intended to harm or threaten her and that his actions were primarily directed toward her dog.

Police would like to speak to the man, described as Caucasian, about 65 years old with white hair and was wearing a green jacket, to get his perspective on the incident.

“He didn’t threaten the female at all,” O’Brien said. “He didn’t make any movements or say anything that indicated he meant her any harm and it appears the gesture of holding the knife was more directed at the dog because the dog was off-leash and he took exception to it. Nevertheless, it’s kind of inappropriate behaviour to produce a knife and we’d like to talk to him and determine his version of events.”



photos@nanaimobulletin.com

