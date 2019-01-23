(Philip Brown/Unsplash)

Man pulls over to help injured owl, gets hit by SUV

Chase RCMP say owl flew away while they were on scene

A Good Samaritan was taken to hospital earlier this month while trying to rescue an owl from a road in B.C.’s Interior.

RCMP say the driver stopped his Suzuki Swift in the westbound lane of Squilax Anglemont Road in Chase to pick up an injured owl on Jan. 6.

The driver placed the owl in the passenger seat and walked around the car to get into the driver’s seat when a Hyundai Sante Fe crashed into his car from behind.

The Suzuki hit the man who was still outside his car. When police arrived, they took him to Kamloops’ Royal Inland Hospital for treatment.

The owl, meanwhile, had woken up while police were on scene, and flown away.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. man says he was evicted due to ‘personal vendetta’ against his toddler
Next story
New food guide addresses ‘elephant’ in the room – alcohol

Just Posted

ARTS AROUND: Port Alberni artists showcase a range of mediums

“Into the Forest” will feature everything from watercolours to quilting

Divers explore the deeps of Sproat Lake using vintage equipment

Heritage Hard Hat Divers will have a maritime heritage exhibit in Port Alberni

EDITORIAL: In face of tough week, Port Alberni first responders deserve our respect

Last week was a difficult week for first responders in the Alberni Valley…

Alberni group focuses on stigmatization as biggest barrier to opioid crisis

Community session planned to raise dialogue on opioid crisis response

Home care complaints up 45% on Vancouver Island

Number of home care hours delivered down 6%, complaints up 45 %

VIDEO: Here’s what the B.C. legislature officers are accused of buying

Personal trips, purchases, alcohol and more laid out in 76-page report by Plecas

Canada’s archive buys rare book that hints at Nazi plans for North America

The 1944 book may have served as a blueprint for a Nazi purge

Ex-Mountie involved in Taser death at Vancouver airport sues government

Kwesi Millington claims he acted in accordance with RCMP training

Forestry and legumes shippers say railways prioritized other commodities

Companies say they lost millions on Port of Vancouver shipments

Drop in fixed mortgage rates a ‘welcome cooling period’: real estate agent

Major banks dropped their rates this week

LETTER: Seniors home care, day programs expanding, Adrian Dix says

B.C. health minister responds to latest Seniors Advocate report

B.C. woman wins Instagram celebrity’s boob job contest

‘Kirill was here’ held a contest for women to win a boob job and a trip to Miami

Man pulls over to help injured owl, gets hit by SUV

Chase RCMP say owl flew away while they were on scene

New food guide addresses ‘elephant’ in the room – alcohol

Experts welcomed the tougher stance on an issue they say demands a co-ordinated strategy

Most Read