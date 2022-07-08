Nanaimo RCMP are investigating a shooting on Laguna Way on Thursday, July 7. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)

Nanaimo RCMP are investigating a shooting on Laguna Way on Thursday, July 7. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)

Man seriously injured in shooting in Nanaimo, suspect flees scene

Incident happened outside home on Laguna Way on Thursday, July 7

RCMP are looking for a suspect as they investigate a shooting in Nanaimo last night.

First responders, including a heavy police presence, rushed to the 4600 block of Laguna Way in the Lost Lake area just after 8 p.m. Thursday, July 7, following an incident outside a home.

One patient, a man in his early 30s, was treated by paramedics at the scene and then taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, noted an RCMP press release.

Police say several witnesses saw the suspect flee the scene in a vehicle.

“There were no other reported injuries and from information gathered to date, this appears to have been an isolated incident,” said reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, in the release.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2022-23386.

