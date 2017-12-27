Man seriously injured in shooting in Nanaimo

RCMP were called to a report of a home invasion with shots fired at about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday

Police are investigating after a man was seriously injured in a late-night shooting on Nicol Street.

Nanaimo RCMP were called to a report of a home invasion with shots fired at about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to an RCMP press release. A 50-year-old man from Nanaimo was taken to hospital.

“It is believed that this was targeted and the general public is not at risk,” noted the press release.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, text 274637, keyword Nanaimo or submit a tip online at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com.