Man ‘singed’ by blaze, firefighters spend 40 minutes dousing Coombs building fire

Smoke can be seen coming from a property just behind the trees on Old Alberni Highway. (Michael Briones photo) Smoke can be seen coming from a property just behind the trees on Old Alberni Highway on Sept. 9, 2021. (Michael Briones photo)

Parksville Qualicum Beach area departments, through mutual aid, were called in to help douse a fire on a building in Coombs on Thursday afternoon.

The Coombs-Hilliers Volunteer Fire Department were the first to receive the call of a fire, located on the Old Alberni Highway, just across the street from Butterfly World.

Fire chief Aaron Poirier said they arrived to see the structure fully engulfed in flames.

Other departments from Parksville, Qualicum Beach, Errington and Dashwood were called in to assist, since there were no fire hydrants in the area. Water tanker shuttles were deployed along with other firefighting equipment.

“We wanted to make sure we have enough resources on scene for everyone to safely work,” said Poirier.

With no other challenges or issues to deal with, firefighters took 40 minutes to contain the fire.

There was one male occupant, who was singed when he got close to the fire said Poirier, but it wasn’t serious.

Poirier said the cause of the fire remains under investigation. He indicated the building was a writeoff.

