Michael Elendu, 19, is wanted Canada-wide for the stabbing murder of a man in Calgary. Police say he may be hiding in B.C. (Calgary police handout)

Michael Elendu, 19, is wanted Canada-wide for the stabbing murder of a man in Calgary. Police say he may be hiding in B.C. (Calgary police handout)

Man wanted Canada-wide for murder may be hiding out in B.C: police

Michael Elendu, 19, from Calgary is accused of stabbing 20-year-old Kyreese Wright in December

Police warn a Calgary man wanted for murder may be hiding out in British Columbia.

Michael Elendu, 19, is being sought in connection with the murder of Kyreese Wright, 20, who was found stabbed to death the morning of Dec. 16 in Panorama Hills, Calgary.

A Canada-wide warrant was issued Dec. 17 for Elendu for second-degree murder charges. The City of Calgary renewed the call for his capture Wednesday (Feb. 3).

“Someone in our community knows the whereabouts of Elendu,” said Sgt. Martin Schiavetta of Calgary Police’s homicide unit. “We are asking anyone with information to come forward so that we can help bring closure to the victim’s family.”

The 19-year-old is suspected to have fled to B.C. or Winnipeg with assistance from unknown others.

Anyone who sees Elendu or has information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call Calgary police’s tip line at 403-428-8877 or report anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

READ MORE: Elderly Vancouver woman dies after assault at home by men dressed as cops; 2 suspects arrested


sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

CalgaryCalgary police chiefmurder

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
New Lower Mainland facility will be able to produce 240 million vaccine doses per year
Next story
34% of teachers say they’d look to an early career exit over COVID response: BCTF survey

Just Posted

Developer Alex Dunae will be the next speaker in the Ingenuity on Edge workshop series, hosted by NIC’s DIGITAL Design + Development faculty. The workshop is Friday, Feb 5 from 9:30 am – 12: 30 pm.
New North Island College workshop series focuses on the design and development industry

Workshops provide opportunity for students to connect with professionals in the industry

The 10,000-ton freighter S.S. Sampep can be seen burning in the Alberni Inlet in front of the assembly wharf fire of Aug. 28, 1947. Port Alberni’s waterfront has constantly changed thanks to fire (among other reasons) in the last 100 years. (PHOTO PN05146 COURTESY ALBERNI VALLEY MUSEUM)
QUINN’S QUIPS: Fire changes the face of a city, not its determination

Port Alberni has survived some big blazes

En route to service clients on the Kennedy forest road, KUU-US community outreach workers Kara Bryant, Mark Vandervelde and Michelle Anderson show some of the essential items they provide to those in need. (Nora O’Malley photo)
Crisis workers expand services to West Coast’s forestry roads

“The district has an obligation to take care of their workers as do employers.”

A piece of artwork by the late Norval Morrisseau. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
ARTS AROUND: Exhibit features ‘grandfather’ of contemporary Indigenous art

Current exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre includes pieces from permanent collection

Divers use the new descent/ascent line attached to the migrant ship wreck at China Creek Marina. (PHOTO COURTESY BRENDA ROSZMANN)
Divers make their mark on the Alberni Inlet

New marker buoy acts as a beacon for divers and boaters alike

(Pixabay)
BREAKING: B.C. expands mandatory mask rules in schools, rolls out ‘rapid response teams’

Masks will be mandatory for middle and high school students except for a few scenarios

Molly the corgi is on the mend after getting attacked by a larger dog Jan. 26, 2021 in Parksville. (Submitted photo)
Owner of dog that injured smaller pooch in Parksville willing to pay vet bills

‘So many stepped forward to help me’

The Cerebral Palsy Association of B.C. is warning of soliciting phone calls from imposters posing as team members. (Black Press - file photo)
Cerebral Palsy Association of B.C. warns of scammers

Organization does not solicit donations by phone

Skip The Dishes introduced $0.99 customer surcharge to B.C. deliveries Wednesday after the province limited its ability to charge restaurants for delivery services. (Submitted photo)
Skip the Dishes adds ‘tone-deaf’ $0.99 fee to B.C. delivery orders

Company introduces customer surcharge after the province issues an order limiting its ability to charge restaurants amid the pandemic

(Black Press Media files)
Canada bans large cruise ships from domestics waters for one year

Adventure-seeking pleasure craft remain banned from entering Arctic waters

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Latoya Wiks is making life as normal as possible for her five kids, but having everyone share one crowded room is stressful. Pictured with baby Tobias and three-year-old Novah. (Zoe Ducklow photo)
Housing shortage showing its teeth after North Island apartment fire

The suspicious January fire dispossessed 15 families in Port Hardy

A cougar was caught on home surveillance video on Feb.3 in an east Courtenay neighbourhood. Video still/Cat Pedersen
With video: Cougar caught roaming Island neighbourhood

The area in Courtenay is home to popular walking trails

(Phil McLachlan/Black Press file)
Big White ties new COVID-19 case growth to ‘unsanctioned Australia Day gatherings’

Positive cases continue to stem from privately managed group housing

Most Read