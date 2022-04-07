Man wanted on Canada-wide arrest warrant believed to be in Victoria

Anyone who sees 36-year-old Christopher Gaudet is asked to not approach him, call 911

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding Christopher Gaudet, the subject of a Canada-wide arrest warrant who is believed to be in Victoria.

Gaudet is serving a federal sentence of more than three years for possessing a weapon contrary to a probation order and is wanted due to his statutory release being suspended.

He is described as a 36-year-old Caucasian man who’s 5’7” and weighs about 150 pounds. He has short blonde hair and green eyes. The public is cautioned not to approach him and call 911 if he is spotted.

Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

