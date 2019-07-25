Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant arrested in central Vancouver Island

A man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant, after walking away from a halfway house earlier this week, has been arrested in central Vancouver Island.

According to an RCMP press release, Jesse Wayne Goodale, 29, was located and arrested at business in south Nanaimo Wednesday at noon. He was held in custody overnight and will have an appearance in provincial court in Nanaimo later today.

Goodale had been originally sentenced to a four-year, 10-month sentence for aggravated assault, but was released to a Salvation Army facility in Victoria, where he had been residing since July 4.

Police say he walked away from the facility Monday at 9 p.m., prompting the warrant.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter