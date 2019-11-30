David Boltwood, 66. (RCMP handout)

Man’s body found wrapped in rug near Kamloops dumpster; RCMP investigating

Investigators working to determine timeline leading to man’s death

RCMP in Kamloops are investigating after the body of a man was found wrapped in a rug near a dumpster Friday afternoon.

Police identified the man Saturday as 66-year-old David Melvin Boltwood.

Boltwood, of no fixed address, was last in contact with police on Nov. 4, Mounties said.

Evidence indicates his body was near the dumpsters behind 170 Carson Cres., for roughly five days, or since Nov. 24.

“We do not know where Mr. Boltwood has been staying and investigators are interested in confirming a time line of his whereabouts,” Kamloops RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Simon Pillay said. “If you know where David Boltwood was staying between Nov. 4 and Nov. 29, please contact the RCMP.”

Investigators are working to determine if the man’s death is a result of criminal behaviour. It is illegal to dispose of human remains.

“To those involved in moving David Boltwood to this location, I urge you to come forward to investigators,” Pillay said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kamloops RCMP.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Focus on early release of terror convict in London bridge stabbings

Just Posted

Port Alberni dips to record-breaking low temperature amid cold snap

The Vancouver Island city was the only one to break cold temperature records this week

Port Alberni man dies in rollover crash on Mount Arrowsmith logging road

Man was one of seven in SUV that rolled over 150-foot cliff

Christmas toy drive follows Port Alberni fundraiser for out-of-work forestry workers

Between forestry workers on strike and early Mosaic closure, thousands are affected

Naked, bloody man drowns on Vancouver Island; police watchdog notified

Port Alberni RCMP received a call about man covered in blood at car wash

Port Alberni proposes 5.1 percent tax increase for 2020

Capital projects include community safety building, welcome sign

B.C. woman describes state-of-the-art Parkinson’s treatment as ‘miraculous’

After a long wait for Deep Brain Stimulation procedure, excruciating symptoms are disappearing

Search suspended for missing Lower Mainland man with dementia last seen Thursday

Maple Ridge man who suffers from dementia missing in rural area

Scheer cautions against internal fighting in speech in Conservative heartland

Scheer’s speech Alberta received a warm, but by no means raucous, reception

B.C. Conservative MP Ed Fast declines critic role, cites Scheer’s leadership

Longtime local MP said Conservative leader was entitled to team that ‘fully supports his leadership’

Three of five cats freeze to death after being left in wire crate in South Okanagan

The BC SPCA is reminding pet owners to keep their animals safe inside this winter

BC Silver Alert co-founder calls 2019 a tragic year for seniors with dementia

Chilliwack hit especially hard with two older people found deceased since August

B.C. family wins bid to add sperm donor’s name to children’s birth certificate

A close friend and sperm donor to a Vancouver couple was supposed to be one of three parents on documents

Charges laid in 1993 killing of young Vancouver woman

Vicki Black was killed in March 1993 when she was 23 years old

Penticton residents, businesses embrace ‘naughty’ Santa

Gary Haupt lost his contract with Cherry Lane, but you can still find him at other holiday events

Most Read