About three dozen people paraded down Third Avenue on Saturday afternoon to draw attention to drug addiction. TERESA BIRD PHOTO

March for drug addiction awareness arrives in Port Alberni

Walk is one in a series that started in Tofino and will end in Victoria

About three dozen people paraded down Third Avenue on the afternoon of Saturday, May 12 to draw attention to drug addiction. The walk is one in a series that started in Tofino and will travel to other Island communities and end in Victoria, says spokesperson Grace Frank of the Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation.

“We started about a month or more ago.

“We just couldn’t sit back and watch anymore,” said Frank, who has young family members, including a son, struggling with drug addiction.

“We are losing so many of our young ones. Sad times for many of our communities. It affects the whole west coast.”

Frank said they are hoping to hold a gathering at the Athletic Hall the end of June that will include First Nations leaders, RCMP, first responders and others to further raise awareness of drug addiction issues.

publisher@albernivalleynews.com

Previous story
Pitbulls attack three children on Vancouver Island

Just Posted

March for drug addiction awareness arrives in Port Alberni

Walk is one in a series that started in Tofino and will end in Victoria

Mother’s Day weekend a busy one for Port Alberni RCMP

Calls ranged from thefts to car accidents

House on Service Road destroyed in early morning fire

No occupants were home at the time of the fire

Bust a move to bust broom in Port Alberni

First event of the season scheduled for Saturday, May 12

5 things to know about B.C. Floods 2018

Snowpacks continue to melt causing thousands to be displaced, dozens of local states of emergency

Flowers, flamingos and fun at McLean Mill

Historic Park hosts Mother’s Day Tea

Pitbulls attack three children on Vancouver Island

Ten-year-old girl and woman seriously injured in incident in Nanaimo on Saturday

Man exposes himself on Campbell River bus

Police seeking public’s help in identifying suspect

Farmland review head named Agricultural Land Commission chair

Jennifer Dyson, former ALR commissioner, replaces Frank Leonard

New alert system passes first real test in Canada with Amber Alert

Alert issued for Ontario boy was successfully sent out

B.C. flood watch to intensify over next week

Heat wave speeding up snowmelt process

No more mandatory counselling for man convicted of perjury in Air India bombing

But other parole conditions still apply

Victims of ‘devastating’ floods get provincial financial aid

Disaster Financial Assistance is now available for eligible British Columbians affected by flooding

Video: B.C. canines crowned for saving owner’s life

One-year-later Matthew Smith is still recovering, in Campbell River

Most Read