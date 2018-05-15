March for drug addiction awareness arrives in Port Alberni

Walk is one in a series that started in Tofino and will end in Victoria

About three dozen people paraded down Third Avenue on Saturday afternoon to draw attention to drug addiction. TERESA BIRD PHOTO

About three dozen people paraded down Third Avenue on the afternoon of Saturday, May 12 to draw attention to drug addiction. The walk is one in a series that started in Tofino and will travel to other Island communities and end in Victoria, says spokesperson Grace Frank of the Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation.

“We started about a month or more ago.

“We just couldn’t sit back and watch anymore,” said Frank, who has young family members, including a son, struggling with drug addiction.

“We are losing so many of our young ones. Sad times for many of our communities. It affects the whole west coast.”

Frank said they are hoping to hold a gathering at the Athletic Hall the end of June that will include First Nations leaders, RCMP, first responders and others to further raise awareness of drug addiction issues.

