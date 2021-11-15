Massive rainfall sees flood watch issued for the Englishman River area near Parksville

A flood watch was issued Sunday for the Englishman River area near Parksville.

“The public is advised to stay clear of the fast-flowing rivers and potentially unstable river banks during the high-streamflow period,” said a statement issued by the BC River Forecast Centre, which also issued a high streamflow advisory for central Vancouver Island including tributaries around Port Alberni rivers and all others on the south, west and east of the Island.

“A significant atmospheric river has made landfall across southern coastal regions of British Columbia,” read the statement. “Observed rainfall amounts since yesterday have been in the 50-75 millimetre range through Howe Sound, North Shore Mountains and Sunshine Coast; 30-50 mm in the Fraser Valley – East, Fraser Canyon and areas around Hope and Harrison Lake; 40-115 mm around Southern Vancouver Island; 20-40 mm around Eastern Vancouver Island; and 80-130 mm around Western Vancouver Island. Environment and Climate Change Canada have continued rainfall warnings in effect across the region. Forecast rainfall through Monday is expected to be in the 50-75 mm range across east and south Vancouver Island and up to 100 mm across Western and Inland Vancouver Island.”

On the Englishman River, flows are already high and additional rainfall forecast indicates the potential for the river to reach or exceed flood stage (approximately 280 m3/s near Parksville).

According to the BCRFC, a high streamflow advisory means that river levels are rising or expected to rise rapidly, but that no major flooding is expected. Minor flooding in low-lying areas is possible. A flood watch means that river levels are rising and will approach or may exceed bankfull. Flooding of areas adjacent to affected rivers may occur. A flood warning means that river levels have exceeded bankfull or will exceed bankfull imminently, and that flooding of areas adjacent to the rivers affected will result.

– NEWS Staff

floodingParksvillevancouverisland