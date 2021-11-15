Water flows high in the Englishman River under the orange bridge in Parksville. (PQB News file photo)

Water flows high in the Englishman River under the orange bridge in Parksville. (PQB News file photo)

Massive rainfall sees flood watch issued for the Englishman River area near Parksville

Public is advised to stay clear of fast-flowing rivers

A flood watch was issued Sunday for the Englishman River area near Parksville.

“The public is advised to stay clear of the fast-flowing rivers and potentially unstable river banks during the high-streamflow period,” said a statement issued by the BC River Forecast Centre, which also issued a high streamflow advisory for central Vancouver Island including tributaries around Port Alberni rivers and all others on the south, west and east of the Island.

“A significant atmospheric river has made landfall across southern coastal regions of British Columbia,” read the statement. “Observed rainfall amounts since yesterday have been in the 50-75 millimetre range through Howe Sound, North Shore Mountains and Sunshine Coast; 30-50 mm in the Fraser Valley – East, Fraser Canyon and areas around Hope and Harrison Lake; 40-115 mm around Southern Vancouver Island; 20-40 mm around Eastern Vancouver Island; and 80-130 mm around Western Vancouver Island. Environment and Climate Change Canada have continued rainfall warnings in effect across the region. Forecast rainfall through Monday is expected to be in the 50-75 mm range across east and south Vancouver Island and up to 100 mm across Western and Inland Vancouver Island.”

READ MORE: Multiple separate slides close Coquihalla, Hwy. 1 and Hwy. 7 near Hope

On the Englishman River, flows are already high and additional rainfall forecast indicates the potential for the river to reach or exceed flood stage (approximately 280 m3/s near Parksville).

According to the BCRFC, a high streamflow advisory means that river levels are rising or expected to rise rapidly, but that no major flooding is expected. Minor flooding in low-lying areas is possible. A flood watch means that river levels are rising and will approach or may exceed bankfull. Flooding of areas adjacent to affected rivers may occur. A flood warning means that river levels have exceeded bankfull or will exceed bankfull imminently, and that flooding of areas adjacent to the rivers affected will result.

– NEWS Staff

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

floodingParksvillevancouverisland

Previous story
UPDATE: Multiple separate slides close Coquihalla, Hwy. 1 and Hwy. 7 near Hope
Next story
Princeton B.C. devastated by flood

Just Posted

Diamond Isinger, provincial commissioner for B.C. Girl Guides, speaks at a large rally in Nanaimo in May 2019, which Alberni Valley News editor Susan Quinn also attended as a Guide leader. Isinger works as a campaign manager for a B.C. Liberal leadership candidate. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
QUINN’S QUIPS: Verbal assault on campaign manager brings up bad memories for editor

Water flows high in the Englishman River under the orange bridge in Parksville. (PQB News file photo)
Massive rainfall sees flood watch issued for the Englishman River area near Parksville

Elementary school students from the Alberni Valley line up for a race on Nov. 8, 2021 near Wood School. (PHOTO COURTESY SD70) Elementary school students from the Alberni Valley line up for a race on Nov. 8, 2021 near Wood School. (PHOTO COURTESY SD70)
Alberni Valley elementary crosscountry runners wrap up season

Port Alberni court house (Alberni Valley News)
Vandal breaks Port Alberni courthouse windows, suspect still at large: RCMP