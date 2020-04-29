This Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, photo shows a McDonald’s sign in Salt Lake City. McDonald’s Canada says it will start importing beef as Canada’s beef supply chain struggles amid COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Rick Bowmer

McDonald’s Canada to start using imported beef amid Canadian supply concerns

It will continue to buy as much Canadian beef as possible and supplement the remainder with imports

McDonald’s Canada says it will start importing beef as Canada’s beef supply chain struggles to meet current demand amid COVID-19.

The restaurant chain, which prides itself on using only Canadian beef, says in a statement that its change in policy is due to limited processing capacity at Canadian suppliers, such as a Cargill Inc. plant near High River, Alta.

Cargill has shuttered operations temporarily after a worker died from the COVID-19 coronavirus and hundreds of other employees tested positive.

McDonald’s says in a statement it will start sourcing beef from its pre-approved suppliers and facilities outside of Canada effective immediately.

However, it will continue to buy as much Canadian beef as possible and supplement the remainder with imports.

The company says it is also temporarily removing its Angus burgers from menus in Canada — though restaurants may sell them until supplies run out.

READ MORE: ‘Death is so real:’ Immigrant group says meat workers afraid after plant closure

READ MORE: Ottawa announces $62.5 million for country’s fish and seafood sector

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Beef IndustryCoronavirusRestaurants

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Haircuts for Good asking for donations through home haircuts
Next story
B.C. surpasses 2,000 COVID-19 cases; roughly 60% of patients have recovered

Just Posted

Alberni Valley News wins BCYCNA awards

General excellence, writing and multimedia awards on our list

COVID-19 ends Alberni Athletics’ year of provincial promise

Girls’ soccer team was poised for return to Island Cup, B.C. finals when season was cut short

Port Alberni RCMP honour fallen officer from Nova Scotia

Social distancing measures prevent line of duty funeral for officer

San Group buys specialty sawmill in Port Alberni

Forestry company continues work on Island expansion plans

Kingsway Pub in Port Alberni slapped with stop work orders

Complaint contends renovation work was happening without permits

Should a vaccine for COVID-19 be made mandatory in Canada, once it’s created?

Roughly 60 per cent of Canadians think so, according to the latest Leger poll

An ongoing updated list of Alberni Valley events affected by COVID-19

Has your event been cancelled or postponed? Check here

Snowbirds to fly across country to salute Canadians trying to flatten the curve

Moves comes after a three-week pause in training

Complex challenges mean mandatory COVID-19 vaccine unlikely: experts

There are no truly mandatory vaccines in Canada

B.C. surpasses 2,000 COVID-19 cases; roughly 60% of patients have recovered

Less than 100 people are in hospital due to the contagious respiratory illness

More than half of Canadian companies seeing sales drop at least 20%: StatCan

Survey suggests nearly one in five businesses have laid off 80 per cent or more of their workforce

McDonald’s Canada to start using imported beef amid Canadian supply concerns

It will continue to buy as much Canadian beef as possible and supplement the remainder with imports

VIDEO: Aerial tour of flooding in Williams Lake area

Thanks to Wayne Peterson, the Tribune is providing an aerial view

COVID-19: ’Rebooting B.C.’ means carefully reopening business

Poultry plants show need for workplace efforts, Adrian Dix says

Most Read