McLean Mill was established as a working sawmill in 1926 in the Alberni Valley, and has been open as a national historic site since 2000. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

McLean Mill was established as a working sawmill in 1926 in the Alberni Valley, and has been open as a national historic site since 2000. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

McLean Mill better off removed from ALR, city agrees

City of Port Alberni votes to ask for mill’s removal from Agricultural Land Reserve

The City of Port Alberni will apply to remove 11.5 hectares of the McLean Mill site from the Agricultural Land Reserve. Councillors voted unanimously during a special meeting on Monday, March 29 to submit an application to the Agricultural Land Commission (ALC) asking for the removal.

The city was forced to make a decision after the ALC denied a previous application for non-farming use. The city has until April 1 to submit their request for removal.

“At the end of the day, in order for us to make the best use of that property, whether it be for farming or any other use, the best option is to exclude it from the ALR,” Councillor Helen Poon said.

Members of the public debated both sides of the issue during a sedate public hearing on Tuesday, March 23.

Taking McLean Mill National Historic Site out of the Agricultural Land Reserve will provide more flexibility for site use, proponents said. However, that freedom means no limits, and that’s worrisome, say those who wanted the site kept as part of the ALR.

Mayor Sharie Minions supports removing McLean Mill from the ALR, but cautioned that the city must be “a lot more critical of our spending decisions.”

“We can all see it’s a beautiful site…Historic value doesn’t mean we continue to spend money,” she said.

Minions said this application “is the best path forward. We need to submit this application. We need to know what we are allowed to do or not allowed to do” moving forward.

The public hearing was conducted virtually via Zoom and livestreamed on the city’s YouTube channel. Both the public hearing and the special meeting of council are available to watch on YouTube.

Four e-mails were received for consideration at the public hearing. Five members of the public participated via Zoom, with two people speaking in favour of removing the parcel of land from the ALR.

John Adams, who operates a beef cattle farm on Batty Road near the mill site, wrote that removing the property from the ALR would give the city too much freedom to develop it as it sees fit. “Without the ALR regulations being applied the city could do as it pleases,” he said. “There are many of us in the ALR that don’t wish to farm, but must adhere to rules so in the future, there is farmland. To allow McLean Mill to be excluded would create a free zone in the middle of a large ALR zone with devastating results.”

Susan Roth wrote to say the city’s application contains inaccuracies about non-farming activities such as operation of a steam mill, which Roth points out hasn’t operated since 2016.

Roland Smith said non soil-based agriculture could be achieved on the site if it were to be left in the ALR. He said the city is contradicting its own Food Security and Climate Disruption Committee by considering removal of agricultural land from protection of the ALR.

Two people who have worked in food security and agricultural production in the Alberni Valley disagreed with that point of view, saying the site would have greater flexibility if it were taken out of the ALR.

“I see the McLean Mill National Historic Site as a site for opportunity, both from a farming perspective and a tourism perspective,” said Genevieve Huneault, who has worked with food security in the Alberni Valley and works with a national Indigenous tourism organization.

“I think if it’s developed responsibly and sustainably we can see McLean Mill as more than just a cultural and historic site.” She said she would like to see the city create a strategic plan for the site that includes input from both the Tseshaht and Hupacasath First Nations.

Anna Lewis, an agricultural support worker with the ACRD, supports removing McLean Mill from the ALR because the parcel in question doesn’t have much agricultural value—especially because of recent contamination that came to light. “There is a lot of under-utilized farm land in this Valley and a lot more arable land than this site at McLean Mill.”

READ: City of Port Alberni asks for non-farm use for McLean Mill

READ: ALC denies City of Port Alberni’s application for McLean Mill

Scott Kenny, representing the Alberni Valley Enhancement Association, expressed some concerns about the 1.3 hectares that would remain within the ALR and contains land used to support a fish hatchery that has operated on the site for two decades. He was concerned that the fish fence, pedestrian bridge and forested trail on the east side of the property wasn’t included, but the city confirmed these areas are not impacted by the application.


susie.quinn@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

McLean MillPort Alberni

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Three suspects arrested at gunpoint, drugs seized in ‘volatile’ incident in Nanaimo
Next story
COVID vaccine found highly effective in real-world U.S. study

Just Posted

The visitors’ centre and courtyard are the first places that greet visitors to McLean Mill National Historic Site in Port Alberni, B.C. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
McLean Mill better off removed from ALR, city agrees

City of Port Alberni votes to ask for mill’s removal from Agricultural Land Reserve

Pub patio in Victoria reopens with widely spaced tables, June 2020, after initial COVID-19 shutdown of indoor dining in B.C. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
B.C. stops indoor dining, fitness, religious service due to COVID-19 spike

Three-week suspension starts at midnight as coronavirus ‘circuit breaker’

McLean Mill was established as a working sawmill in 1926 in the Alberni Valley, and has been open as a national historic site since 2000. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
McLean Mill site will be better used outside of the ALR, say proponents

City of Port Alberni will decide whether to apply for removal of ALR at 2 p.m. meeting

Vicki McLeod will be presenting her pictures of “wild swimming” at an online women’s Zoom event, YakFest, on April 5. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
‘Wild swimming’ offers a cure for the COVID-19 blues

Nanaimo author Vicki McLeod shares her wild swimming experience

Island Health is warning parents that more COVID-19 exposures are expected in schools in the coming weeks. (Black Press Media file photo)
More school exposures expected in coming weeks, warns Island Health

More cases at social events means more children exposed

A woman was killed and another six people injured during a series of stabbings at the Lynn Valley Library in North Vancouver on Saturday, March 27, 2020. (Shane MacKichan)
Man facing murder charge in connection to fatal stabbing at North Vancouver library

Yannick Bandaogo, 28, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of a woman

A Comox Valley RCMP office discusses the situation with a maskless woman after she and the other woman in the photo forced themselves into the My Tech Guys outlet on Cliffe Avenue in Courtenay, defying public health orders. Photo supplied.
RCMP called after anti-maskers force way into B.C. business

Police called after women barge into Courtenay shop while loudly playing anti-vaccine videos

A child who suffered life-threatening injuries after an incident at a Hotel Zed pool March 24 has died. (Hotel Zed Victoria/Facebook)
Child dies following incident at Victoria Hotel Zed pool

Child was transported to hospital March 24 with life-threatening injuries

Three suspects were taken into custody at gunpoint after the driver of a Honda Accord drove the car toward RCMP officers in an attempt to flee arrest Saturday morning. (Photo submitted)
Three suspects arrested at gunpoint, drugs seized in ‘volatile’ incident in Nanaimo

Suspects face multiple charges after incident on logging road Saturday morning

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Bush party stabbing near Kelowna injured 8 people, 2 teens in serious condition

A suspect has been released from police custody without charge pending further investigation

A tree that was blown over on Sunday, March 28, at approximately 9 p.m. at the Riverbend RV Resort. Resort staff confirmed there were no injuries. (Submitted photo by Jennifer Jackson)
Howling winds topple tree, crushing motor home and vehicle in Parksville

No injuries reported by RV resort staff as March’s heaviest winds keep BC Hydro hopping on the Island

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Statistics Canada’s offices in Ottawa are shown on Friday, March 8, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Hate crimes in Canada rose in 2019, setting the scene for COVID-induced spike

Police-reported hate crimes in 2019 were the second-highest reported since 2009

A family embraces at a makeshift memorial outside of the Lynn Valley Library in Lynn Valley in North Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, March 28, 2021. A 28-year-old man was charged Sunday with second-degree murder in a stabbing rampage that left a young woman dead and injured six others in and around a library in North Vancouver, B.C., a day earlier. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Motive in fatal North Vancouver library stabbing unclear; suspect had outstanding warrants

Yannick Bandaogo, 28, did not know any of the victims, who range from 22 to 78 years old

Most Read