As one of the province’s Partners in Preparedness, Mountain Equipment Co-op will now have “get good and ready” signs and information in their B.C. stores, it was announced in Kelowna May 10. (Karissa Gall-Capital News)

MEC newest one-stop shop for household emergency kits

Retailer has joined provincial Partners in Preparedness program

Mountain Equipment Co-op (MEC) is the province’s newest Partner in Preparedness, a retail and marketing program meant to help people build household emergency kits.

The outdoor recreation retailer will now have “get good and ready” signs and information in their B.C. stores, including recommendations for what to purchase for grab-and-go bags.

Jennifer Rice, parliamentary secretary for emergency preparedness, announced the new partnership during Emergency Preparedness Week on May 10 at the MEC in Kelowna.

READ MORE: Volunteer, First Nations fire departments get $5M for training, gear

“This means people in B.C. now have another option for one-stop shopping for their emergency kits, making it easier for families to be prepared for any situation,” Rice said of the new partnership with MEC.

Rice, who is also the MLA for the North Coast, made the announcement alongside Jennifer McLarty, manager of public education for PreparedBC, and Jake Mackenzie, a MEC staff person.

McLarty told the Capital News a prefab kit for a four-person household is estimated to cost between $200 and $300, but “you have to think about customizing.”

For a list of what an emergency kit needs, she said, visit the PreparedBC website.

Rice added she was able to build a budget kit for less than $50 by shopping at her local dollar store.

“That doesn’t include my prescriptions and anything special,” she said. “Just the basics for less than $50 at Dollarama.”

READ MORE: City of Victoria kicks off Emergency Preparedness Week on Sunday

Following the announcement, PreparedBC staff held free emergency preparedness clinics on-site for the public throughout the day.

Similar free clinics will be held at the MEC locations in Vancouver and Victoria on May 11, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Partners in Preparedness program launched in May 2018 and now includes eight B.C. retailers: MEC, London Drugs, Save-On-Foods, BCAA, SOS Emergency Response Technologies, Tofino Co-op, Total Prepare and Ucluelet Co-op.

READ MORE: Okanagan animal response team wants to help you prep for wildfire season


karissa.gall@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

A grab-and-go bag used as an example during Parliamentary Secretary for Emergency Preparedness Jennifer Rice’s announcement in Kelowna May 10 that Mountain Equipment Co-op is the province’s newest Partner in Preparedness. (Karissa Gall-Capital News)

Previous story
ICBC told to change $50 unlisted driver protection fee

Just Posted

Drag racers ‘blindsided’ by Alberni-Clayoquot RD’s denial to use regional airport

The Alberni Valley Drag Racing Association said it was blindsided by a… Continue reading

Logging companies close gates, deny access to backcountry

Island Timberlands cites fire danger as reason to lock gates for Mother’s Day

Warm weather smashes records along B.C.’s south coast, with more sun to come

Pitt Meadows broke a 140-year-old temperature record on Thursday, according to Environment Canada

Lighthouses on Vancouver Island coast converting to renewable energy

Lightstations around BC moving away from diesel, embracing solar and wind power

Port Alberni prepares for first of three cruise ship visits

Port Alberni is preparing for a day of entertainment on Saturday, May… Continue reading

Toddler dies after being left in hot car in Burnaby

The 16-month-old boy had been in the vehicle for several hours

ICBC told to change $50 unlisted driver protection fee

Attorney General David Eby has directed ICBC to refine three components to its revamped rate structure

New rules for ships implemented to protect killer whales off B.C. coast

Ships must keep 400-metre distance as part of the new rules by the Department of Fisheries and Oceans

Tour de Rock: Meet the 2019 team to raise funds for the Canadian Cancer Society

Tour de Rock sets out on Sept. 21 for the 1,100 km tour

Chilliwack bus driver on wrong side of road wasn’t unsafely crossing train tracks: school district

Witness says driver was trying to sneak bus through train crossing arms, with students on board

VIDEO: Royal BC Museum unveils rare artifact in upcoming Maya exhibit

La Corona Altar 5 depicts story of king and dynasties

Volunteer, First Nations fire departments get $5M for training, gear

Money was part of the province’s Community Emergency Preparedness Fund

Trio of endangered owls hatch at B.C. breeding program

There is hope owls could be released into the wild as soon as next spring

B.C. MLA wants to ban sale of flavoured nicotine juice to stop teens from vaping

Kamloops-South Thompson MLA Todd Stone introduced a private member’s bill in the legislature

Most Read