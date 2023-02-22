Melanie Mark speaks to the media after becoming the first First Nations woman to serve in the B.C. legislature at a swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2016. Mark Wednesday announced she is stepping away from politics. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Melanie Mark speaks to the media after becoming the first First Nations woman to serve in the B.C. legislature at a swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2016. Mark Wednesday announced she is stepping away from politics. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Melanie Mark, first First Nations woman elected to B.C. legislature, leaving politics

Mark also first First Nations woman to serve in cabinet

Melanie Mark, the first First Nations woman elected to the B.C. legislature and serve in cabinet, is stepping away from politics.

Mark wiped away tears from her face after receiving a standing ovation from her family in the gallery and all members of the provincial legislature following a speech where she recounted her personal journey from the streets of East Vancouver to the halls of power, but also slammed the institution in which she served.

“This place felt like a torture chamber,” she said. “I will not miss the character assassination.”

Mark, the NDP MLA for Vancouver-Mount Pleasant, said she is not quitting, but standing up for herself. She said she will continue to use her “big mouth” to speak up for the voiceless while looking after two daughters, whom she called her “baby-eagles.”

Mark is Nisga’a, Gitxsan, Cree and Ojibway. She was born and raised in East Vancouver.

RELATED: B.C. cabinet minister Melanie Mark resigns and takes medical leave

Mark was first elected in 2016 in a byelection. She served as minister of advanced education, skills and training as well as minister of tourism, arts, culture and sport, but resigned from her position in Sept. 2022 for medical reasons.

She said during Wednesday’s speech that she recently received a diagnosis of attention-deficit-hyperactivity disorder.

More to come…

@wolfgangdepner
wolfgang.depner@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislature

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Chilliwack RCMP determines books in schools do not meet the definition of child pornography
Next story
Political spin on election interference helps China undermine democracies: Trudeau

Just Posted

Gwyer Webber of Nanaimo, left, and Detlef Rudolph of Fredericton, New Brunswick walk around Harbour Quay on a grey Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 15, 2023. The friends came to Port Alberni to have lunch at the J&L Drive-In. Read more about their visit in Quinn’s Quips on page A9. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
QUINN’S QUIPS: Drive-ins, trains and friendship bring tourists to Port Alberni

The Grove — Community Arts Council of the Alberni Valley has moved into Harbour Quay for 2022-23. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)
EDITORIAL: The arts need community support in the Alberni Valley

Gary Bender from Bailey Electric secures two art banners on lampposts at Argyle Street and Sixth Avenue in May 2020. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Arrowsmith Rotary Club’s annual banner painting program returns

Shayne Morrow spent decades covering news for the now-defunct AV Times newspaper. Now he is a book author and community-minded volunteer. (ORLANDO DELANO PHOTO)
VALLEY SENIORS: Shayne Morrow known as journalist, author and community volunteer