A ceremony at Lakeview Memorial Cemetery on May 8, 2022 (Brittany Webster - Capital News)

A ceremony at Lakeview Memorial Cemetery on May 8, 2022 (Brittany Webster - Capital News)

Memorial ceremony in Kelowna disrupted when woman drives over graves

People were gathered at Lakeview Memorial Cemetery to mark the anniversary of the end of WWII

  • May. 9, 2022 9:30 a.m.
  • News

For more years than anyone can seem to remember veterans, politicians, and locals have gathered at Lakeview Memorial Cemetery to mark the anniversary of the end of the Second World War.

There were fewer people in attendance this year after two years of cancelled services and a mix-up with the start time.

One impatient woman disrupted the ceremony when she decided to drive on the grass, over a number of gravestones, to get around the crowd.

Legion Branch 26 hosted the V.E. Day ceremony under their first female president Darlene McCaffery. She said the day is a personal one as her husband and many other family members are veterans.

“I can’t say how much it means to me to be at the legion and to work for veterans and to try to have them recognized for what they actually go through and what they went through.”

An RCMP helicopter flew overhead, the national anthem was sung, and a bugle and bagpipes were played during the event.

McCaffery said just as Canadians get to mark the anniversary of the end of a major war, she hopes any conflict elsewhere in the world ends soon.

“This day means a lot to the World War II veterans. I’m hoping that Ukraine soon can have their day, that they can mark with a day of remembrance that it’s over.”

READ MORE: Dozens feared dead in bombing of Ukrainian school

Following the ceremony, attendees were invited to socialize and enjoy a barbecue lunch.

Mini Canadian flags were placed at graves around the cemetery to mark the sites of veterans.

READ MORE: Canada’s PM Trudeau makes surprise visit to Ukraine to meet President Zelenskyy

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Canadian Armed ForcesRemembrance DayRoyal Canadian LegionVeterans

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Driver dies in Mother’s Day crash in Greater Victoria
Next story
Campaign Life Coalition calls Abbotsford leadership hopeful ‘cancel culture’ victim

Just Posted

Dontay’s father, Patrick Lucas, speaks with the media outside of the Port Alberni RCMP detachment on Monday, May 9. Lucas was accompanied by his sister and mother. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Mother, stepfather charged in death of 6-year-old Port Alberni boy

Christine Parfitt holds up a tray of starter plants that were on sale at the Alberni Valley United Church on Saturday, April 30, 2022. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News)
Spring plant sales proliferate in Port Alberni

The entrance to the emergency department at West Coast General Hospital will be closed for several days in May 2022 due to construction. Patients will need to access the emergency department through the main entrance. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
West Coast General Hospital emergency entrance to close temporarily due to construction

A painting by Susan Schaefer titled “Waterways.” (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Port Alberni’s DRAW Gallery opens new group exhibit for May and June