Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei, arrives at her extradition hearing at B.C. Supreme Court, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Thursday, August 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jimmy Jeong

Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei, arrives at her extradition hearing at B.C. Supreme Court, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Thursday, August 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jimmy Jeong

Meng Wanzhou’s defence team to begin arguments in her formal extradition case

Meng’s extradition hearing is expected to wrap up next week

Lawyers for Meng Wanzhou are expected to present their defence in a Vancouver court today, explaining why the Huawei executive should not be extradited to the United States to face fraud charges.

The 2018 arrest of Meng, who is the Chinese telecom company’s chief financial officer, embroiled Canada in a bitter dispute between the United States and China.

She is accused of misrepresenting Huawei’s control over another company that did business in Iran during a presentation to HSBC, putting the international bank at risk of violating U.S. sanctions against the country.

Meng and Huawei have consistently denied the charges.

Lawyers for Canada’s attorney general, who represent the United States in the case, have argued that Meng’s misrepresentations were part of a deliberate and co-ordinated plan that prevented HSBC from making commercial decisions based on honest and accurate information.

Meng’s extradition hearing is expected to wrap up next week.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Court

Previous story
O’Toole seeks intervener status in government’s court battle to shield lab documents
Next story
1st live ‘murder hornet’ sighted near U.S.-Canada border, say scientists

Just Posted

Ty Watson House was the recipient of $5,000 from the RBC Foundation. From left to right are Kate Cooper (RVP Associate), Teresa Ludvigson (executive director of Alberni Valley Hospice Society), Leona Horvath (local RBC manager) and Kelly Bissell (Regional Vice President of the RBC Foundation). (SONJA DRINKWATER / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni’s RBC branch celebrates 75th anniversary with pair of donations

Kamal Sanghera, left, co-owner of San Group of Companies, shakes hands with Wahmeesh Ken Watts, elected chief councillor of Tseshaht First Nation, after signing a memorandum of understanding over forestry and cultural issues with the nation. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
San Group, Tseshaht First Nation sign MOU

The Somass Mill has been a fixture on Port Alberni’s waterfront since 1935. Work at the sawmill has been stalled since February 2017, and on July 27 owner Western Forest Products said it will close the mill ‘indefinitely’. SUSAN QUINN PHOTO
City of Port Alberni buys Somass Sawmill lands for $5.3 million

The 72-metre cable repair ship IT Integrity docks at Port Alberni Terminals’ Berth 2 on Aug. 5, 2021, waiting for an assignment. The ship arrived in Port Alberni from Halifax in early July. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
New fibre-optic cable being laid in waters off Port Alberni could be for Google