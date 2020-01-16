Pacific Institution in Abbotsford. File photo.

Meth package shot into B.C. prison with bow and arrow

Investigation now underway and security has been increased

A carbon-fibre sporting arrow carrying two bags of crystal meth was found on the morning of Jan. 9 at Abbotsford’s Pacific Institution.

The arrow was discovered on the perimeter of the prison grounds around 11 a.m. The attached packages contained nine grams of drugs with a street value of $7,200, according to Correctional Service Canada.

Police have been notified, an investigation is underway and security has been increased due to the incident.

The incident is the latest criminal innovation for smuggling drugs into Canadian prisons in the Fraser Valley region. Last year, for example, over $86,000 in contraband was seized from Agassiz’s Kent Institution, including a drone. Guards said the contraband was being delivered into the prison via the drone.

RELATED: Drugs, drone, cellphones seized from outside Kent Institution

RELATED: Meth and other items with a prison value of $82,000 seized at Abbotsford jail

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Wet, white and windy winter weather hits Port Alberni
Next story
RCMP creating DNA profiles to help identify Canadians killed in Iran plane crash

Just Posted

Wet, white and windy winter weather hits Port Alberni

Snow expected to turn to rain on Thursday

Public invited to join Port Alberni budget discussions

Committee of the whole meeting scheduled for Jan. 20

Port Alberni’s Five Acre Shaker music fest expanded to four days

Festival at McLean Mill Historic Park is now in its sixth year

Port Alberni’s Winter Film Fest begins

First film in the series is The Farewell

ARTS AROUND: Port Alberni’s Rollin Art Centre looking for artists

Deadline for applications is April 30

VIDEO: Prince Harry takes on first duties since royal crisis talks

Britain’s Press Association says Duke of Sussex to carry on meetings into next week

Costumers for ‘Riverdale,’ ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ net award nominations

Canadian Alliance of Film and Television Costume Arts and Design awards set to air March 1

RCMP creating DNA profiles to help identify Canadians killed in Iran plane crash

Mounties coordinating the gathering of physical evidence at the crash site

Meth package shot into B.C. prison with bow and arrow

Investigation now underway and security has been increased

Winter storm warning lifted for most of southern Vancouver Island

Schools open in Alberni, capital region, closed Campbell River to Cowichan

B.C. judge rules in favour of vaccination for two children despite mother’s objections

Court hears mother and father’s views on vaccines and dental X-rays.

Canadian polar bears’ ‘ingenious’ survival seen in BBC Earth series

Film crews also go to Tofino to watch black bears snap up crabs under massive boulders

Three turned away at B.C. pipeline checkpoint over miscommunication: RCMP

Mounties were installing new access procedures after checkpoint was set up for Coastal GasLink site

Island machete attack victim released from hospital

Bob Plumb released from hospital just prior to Christmas and is recovering at home

Most Read