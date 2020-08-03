Michael Buble among 13 British Columbians to receive Order of B.C.

Ceremony will be delayed to 2021 due to COVID-19

B.C.-born crooner Michal Bublé will be among 13 British Columbians to receive the province’s highest honour, although the ongoing pandemic means the ceremony will be delayed until 2021.

The Order of British Columbia would typically be handed out on B.C. Day (Aug. 3) but 2020’s recipients will receive theirs at the Government House in Victoria in 2021.

Lt. Gov. Janet Austin, chancellor of the order, said she was “delighted to welcome 13 new members to the order.”

There were 160 British Columbians nominated this year, part of more than 5,900 nominations the province has received in the 31 years the order has been handed out. Of those, 460 people have been awarded from all around B.C.

Premier John Horgan congratulated the 13 honourees.

“As we celebrate B.C. Day, I want to recognize the efforts, achievements and accomplishments of this year’s Order of British Columbia recipients,” Horgan said.

The 13 recipients are:

Shashi Assanand of Richmond

Ryan Beedie of West Vancouver

Michael Bublé of Burnaby

Shirley Chan of Vancouver

Neil Cook, MGC, of Cranbrook

Paul George of Gibsons

Rusty Goepel of Vancouver

John Malcolm Horton of Delta

Mel Krajden, PhD, of Vancouver

Janet Nadine Mort, PhD, of Brentwood Bay

Tracy Porteous of Vancouver

Carole Taylor, OC, of Vancouver

Ruth Williams of Kamloops

