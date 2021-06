The Co-op gas station at Whiskey Creek is burning after a camper van exploded while refueling just before 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 17, 2021. (FACEBOOK PHOTO)

An iconic gas station in Whiskey Creek is on fire after a camper van exploded while refueling shortly before 4 p.m.

Heavy black smoke could be seen for kilometres and people nearby heard an explosion. Flames quickly spread to the overhang above the fuel pumps and then to the attached convenience store.

Highway 4 is closed in both directions. DriveBC is estimating an update around 6 p.m.

More to come…

fire