Mid Island-Pacific Rim MLA gets new B.C. cabinet position under David Eby

Third spot on cabinet for Josie Osborne since she was elected in 2020

Mid Island-Pacific Rim MLA Josie Osborne has been named Minister of Mines, Energy and Low Carbon Innovation in B.C. Premier David Eby’s first cabinet.

This is Osborne’s third cabinet position since she was elected to provincial office in 2020. In her first year as a provincial NDP MLA she was named Minister of Municipal Affairs. Most recently she served as Minister of Land, Water and Resource Stewardship and Minister Responsible for Fisheries—roles for which she was appointed in February 2022.

Osborne said her new position is “all about building a strong, clean and secure future for all British Columbians, and I’m excited to bring my passion for people and planet to it. A clean economy that embraces energy transition will provide the prosperity that people and communities need to thrive and live good lives here in B.C.”

This new role should be familiar territory for Osborne, who grew up on Vancouver Island and has lived in Tofino for more than two decades: in 2017, while Mayor of Tofino, she sat on the B.C. Clean Growth and Climate Action Advisory Council.

She said she is “excited” to be working with many of the same Indigenous nations, communities, organizations and stakeholders that she had in her previous role.


