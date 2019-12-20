A demonstrator at the Hasbro, Inc. showroom fires the NERF N-STRIKE ELITE INFINUS blaster at the American International Toy Fair on Feb. 16, 2018 in New York. A similar Nerf gun made the World Against Toys Causing Harm’s 2018 list for “10 worst toys.” (Charles Sykes/Invision for Hasbro, Inc./AP Images)

Middle-of-the-night ‘gun fight’ turns out to be four B.C. men in Nerf-gun battle

A neighbour called to report that several people were arguing and threatening to shoot each other

Police responding to a “gun fight” found four men battling each other with plastic weapons outside a home recently in North Delta, B.C.

Spokeswoman Cris Leykauf of the Delta Police Department says officers arrived to find the men battling each other with Nerf guns, without a clue they were carrying on at 2 a.m.

She says a neighbour called to report that several people were arguing and threatening to shoot each other.

The only injury turned out to be a minor welt for one of the men.

Leykauf says those who weren’t occupants of the home south of Vancouver were sent on their way after the noisy gathering on Dec. 10.

She says the call that could have been big turned out to be small for the department that has the motto No Call Too Small.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
One year later: Looking back on the storm that broke the White Rock Pier
Next story
Heavy snow continues to fall across southern B.C., sparking warnings from officials

Just Posted

John Howitt Elementary students celebrate their favourite Christmas movies

Port Alberni students show their musical talent in “Christmas at the Movies” concert

Alberni Valley Bulldogs deliver holiday cheer at WCGH

Alberni Lifeline sponsors a monthly award for Bulldogs players

Ucluelet mayor demands Wi-Fi for commuters stuck in Hwy. 4 construction closures

“Once you get into that dead zone, you’re just in the abyss.”

Pedestrian killed in Port Alberni

Third Avenue reopens following fatal collision

North Island College employees recognized

Employees marking milestones represent 916 years of combined service

‘I’m so angry I can’t even cry right now’ Candlelight vigil held for Kelowna man who died at homeless camp

Shane Bourdin, a father of three, died at a temporary homeless camp earlier this week

Mount Washington Alpine Resort open for the season

Opening day lift ticket special all day Friday

Middle-of-the-night ‘gun fight’ turns out to be four B.C. men in Nerf-gun battle

A neighbour called to report that several people were arguing and threatening to shoot each other

RCMP issue Amber Alert for 14-month-old child abducted near Hinton, Alta.

Waylon Armstrong was believed to be abducted at around 2:30 a.m. in the hamlet of Brule.

Tanev nets OT winner as Canucks top Vegas 5-4 in OT

Pettersson adds pair of goals for Vancouver

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP respond to 6 crashes in just 18 hours

One involved a school bus

B.C. Ferries cancels evening sailing from Nanaimo due to weather

Queen of New Westminster sailing cancelled due to high winds

Lawyer files appeal for B.C. father convicted in killing daughters

Lawyer files notice of appeal shortly after Andrew Berry was sentencing Thursday

Decision due today in B.C. Supreme Court trial involving Curtis Sagmoen

Curtis Sagmoen, 38, is facing five charges

Most Read