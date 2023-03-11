Mike Sparrow has been named director for the Cherry Creek electoral area after a 2023 byelection. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Mike Sparrow elected in Cherry Creek byelection

Preliminary results show Sparrow won election by 19 votes

The preliminary results are in for the Cherry Creek 2023 byelection in the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District (ACRD), and Mike Sparrow has been named the area’s new director.

According to preliminary results, Sparrow won the byelection with 134 votes. The next closest candidate, Darren DeLuca, had 115 votes, while Jen Smith garnered 96 votes and Tom Verbrugge came away with 61 votes.

In the 2022 general election, Sparrow won the race against DeLuca by only four votes. But a review of the voting book following the election showed that some voter registration forms were not filled in correctly, which led the BC Supreme Court to declare the election invalid.

The declaration of official byelection results will take place on Wednesday, March 15 at 2 p.m. Sparrow is scheduled to take his Oath of Office during the next ACRD board of directors meeting on Wednesday, March 22.


Port Alberni

