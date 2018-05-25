Military college students accused of violating Qur’an with bacon

Alleged acts by four cadets from the Royal Military College in Quebec caught on video

Four cadets from the Royal Military College in Saint-Jean, Que., have been accused of desecrating a Koran with bacon and bodily fluids during the Easter long weekend, The Canadian Press has learned. Lt.-Gen. Charles Lamarre is photographed in Ottawa on Friday, May 25, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Four cadets from the Royal Military College in Saint-Jean, Que., have been accused of desecrating a Qur’an with bacon and bodily fluids during the Easter long weekend, The Canadian Press has learned.

The alleged incident is said to have occurred during a cottage party and largely involved first-year students from the military college, who reportedly recorded the acts on video.

Lt.-Gen. Charles Lamarre, the chief of military personnel, says other students at the college reported the incident to their commanders after being shown the videos.

READ MORE: Canadian military adds more generals and admirals than soldiers or sailors

An investigation subsequently launched by the college commandant found reason to believe that the four cadets broke the military’s rules, but two have since appealed.

Lamarre says his office is currently reviewing the case, while adding that the desecration of any religious symbol by a member of the Canadian Forces will not be tolerated.

Desecrating a Qur’an is considered blasphemous by Muslims and has sparked violent protests and deadly riots in recent years.

The alleged incident at Saint-Jean comes as Lamarre and other military commanders have been pushing the Forces to become more diverse.

The Canadian Press

