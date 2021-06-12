A million-dollar ticket was sold to an individual in Vernon from the Lotto Max draw Friday, June 11, 2021. (Photo courtesy of BCLC)

A million-dollar ticket was sold to an individual in Vernon from the Lotto Max draw Friday, June 11, 2021.

Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold in Vernon

One lucky individual holds one of 20 tickets worth $1 million from Friday’s Lotto Max draw

One lucky Vernonite holds a million-dollar ticket from Friday’s Lotto Max Draw.

A winning Maxmillions ticket was sold to an individual in Vernon, according to BC Lottery. There were 20 draws worth $1 million each on June 11, shared among 24 people.

The numbers for the winning Vernon ticket are: 1 26 30 32 34 39 46.

Nobody took home the $70-million grand prize this time around, but another opportunity is around the corner: the next Lotto Max jackpot draw on Tuesday (June 15) is also estimated at $70 million.

Vernon saw at least two millionaires made last year, when winning lotto tickets were announced roughly three weeks apart in March 2020.

Most Read