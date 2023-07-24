‘Minimalist’ tenant sought to rent dilapidated Island boat in crisis market

This 27-foot sailboat is available to rent for $500. It includes a toilet. (Photo from Craigslist) This 27-foot sailboat is available to rent for $500. It includes a storage area. (Photo from Craigslist) This 27-foot sailboat is available to rent for $500. It includes two bunks. (Photo from Craigslist) This 27-foot sailboat is available to rent for $500. It includes a dining area. (Photo from Craigslist) This 27-foot sailboat is available to rent for $500. It includes a kitchen area. (Photo from Craigslist)

The price of rental housing continues to climb on Vancouver Island – with local politicians and housing advocates calling it a crisis – but one new listing offers an “off-the-grid” bargain.

If you’re OK with living in a dilapidated boat that’s only 200 square feet.

“Ever thought of living on a sailboat,” asks the Greater Victoria area listing post. The boat price is listed at $500 a month “tied to a dock.”

“OR … purchase a mooring buoy – I am guessing about $2000.”

It’s a 27-foot sailboat and the photos show it needs a lot of cleaning up.

“Ideally you would be a minimalist but it does have 2 bunks and you would be the person that likes to be off the grid,” reads the posting.

Average asking rents in Canada hit a record high of $2,042 in June, surpassing the November record of $2,024 by 0.9 per cent, according to the Rentals.ca and Urbanation latest National Rent Report.

Victoria came in 11th on the list for average monthly rent in June for a one-bedroom home at $2,071 and eighth for average rent for a two-bedroom home at $2,663. Year over year, average monthly rent in June for a one-bedroom in Victoria was up 6.6 per cent, but down 4.9 per cent for a two-bedroom.

READ MORE: ‘Glorified shed’ renting at the full one-bedroom rate irks B.C. applicant

Average rents for all property types in Canada on the Rentals.ca Network have increased 20 per cent, or by an average of $341 per month over the last two years.

Average rents were up 1.4 per cent from May to June, representing the largest month-over-month rise this year, while annually average rents increased 7.5 per cent.

Vancouver once again tops the list of 35 cities for average monthly rent. In June, average monthly rent in the city for a one-bedroom home was $2,945, and average monthly rent for a two-bedroom was $3,863.

Year over year, average monthly rent in June for a one-bedroom in Vancouver was up 18.1 per cent and up 14.2 per cent for a two-bedroom. Month over month, average rent in June for a one-bedroom home in Vancouver was up 4 per cent and rose 5.4 per cent for a two-bedroom.

Burnaby finished second on the list of 35 cities for average monthly rent in June for a one-bedroom home at $2,578 and for average rent for a two-bedroom home at $3,314.

Year over year, average monthly rent in June for a one-bedroom in Burnaby was up 27.2 per cent and up 18.4 per cent for a two-bedroom.

affordable housingDerelict boatsVictoria